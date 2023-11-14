"Ben Simmons is always irritating nerves" - Brooklyn Nets forward set to miss games after injury again sparks memefest among NBA fans

Ben Simmons' agent, Bernie Lee, confirmed that the Brooklyn Nets guard will miss some time due to some nerve irritation on the lower left side of his body. According to Lee, the point guard will miss some time to recover from the injury and at the same time, rehab his injury.

After the news of Simmons' injury was made, fans weren't surprised. Many shared negative thoughts on the matter, completely forgetting the seriousness of the guard's injury status. There is no timetable on how long the star will be out for Brooklyn, but his absence will definitely be felt.

Here are the fans who had something to say about Simmons' situation.

These fans clearly have some issues with the Australian player.

"Ben Simmons is always irritating nerves."

"Nerve irritation? The nerve of him is irritating me"

This bunch recognized a Simmons-inspired pattern.

"And so it begins, like clockwork"

"WE ARE HERE"

"I’ve seen this movie too many times"

"Ben Simmons and irritated nerves go hand in hand."

Simmons' jump shot isn't safe from the critics.

"Bro has more career injury’s then jumpshots"

Here are the rest of the fans sharing their reactions to Simmons' new injury.

"He never misses those long, self incurred injuries to take his long break !"

"Bro should retire and do full time reality TV"

"He's tired of his single triples already?"

"His careers over"

"He be on my nerves anyway"

The Nets will lose an important piece to their playoff bid this season. Even though it hasn't been reported how many games the three-time All-Star will miss, it's still a concerning loss. Simmons has played somewhat better compared to last season.

He's averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists for the Nets this year.

Details on Ben Simmons' injury

Ben Simmons has been quite consistent this season, playing six games so far. However, the Nets star will likely miss quite a ton of games with his new injury. His agent shared more details about the injury and the severity of it.

"Ben had an MRI in the last couple of days & its shown us he's experiencing some nerve irritation on the lower left side of his body which is going to cause him to miss to some time as he rehabs & builds himself back..." Lee said.

"He's not experiencing anything similar to what he's gone through in the past...and this is something that the expectation is that with the proper kind of rehab he’ll be able to resume his season in a short period of time without any issue."

He's missed the past three games for the Nets and will likely add more missed games to it. Fans are hopeful that he'll make a return to the lineup soon and give them a shot at being a playoff team.

