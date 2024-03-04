Ben Simmons injury update: Latest on 3x NBA All-Star’s status for game vs Grizzlies (March 4)

Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons can’t seem to catch a break from injuries as he is listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Simmons is questionable with a left lower back nerve impingement.

Simmons missed the past three games with different injuries. The reason for the most recent two absences was given as left leg soreness. Before that, he was rested as he hasn’t been cleared to play back-to-backs yet.

Ben Simmons’ left leg soreness was said to have stemmed from a back impingement. The three-time All-Star missed over two months of action this season with a back injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Brooklyn’s injury reports since Simmons’ return on Jan. 29 hadn’t listed the back injury as the cause of absence, the latest update says otherwise. He featured in just 15 games this season, averaging 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Apart from Simmons, the Nets will also be without Cam Thomas (ankle injury) and Dariq Whitehead (surgery on left shin stress reaction).

Ben Simmons injury update

Simmons continues to feature in the Brooklyn Nets’ injury reports as the team looks to make a run and stay in play-in contention. Brooklyn is currently 11th in the East with a 24-36. It is, however, just two games out from the ninth spot.

Simmons is listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a left lower back nerve impingement.

Also read: Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 4, 2024

What happened to Ben Simmons?

Simmons missed 38 straight games between Nov. 8 and Jan. 27 with a back injury. While he made a comeback on Jan. 29 against the Utah Jazz, he continues to miss games. He is normally listed out because of left leg soreness and load management. As per Newsday’s Evan Barnes, Simmons’ left leg soreness stems from his back injury.

The exact source of Simmons’ latest injury concern, left lower back nerve impingement, cannot be pinpointed as he hasn’t played since Feb. 26. One can only make an educated guess that all the injuries are connected.

Simmons, who was once arguably one of the top 20 players in the league, has struggled to play consistently since the 2020-21 season. He missed the entire 2021-22 season with a back injury. While he made a comeback in the 2022-23 season, he only played 42 games.

Ben Simmons stats vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

The three-time All-Star has played the Memphis Grizzlies 10 times in the regular season. In those games, Simmons averages 12.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

His best performance came in 2020 when he was still with the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons had 22 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block during a 119-107 win on Feb. 7, 2020.