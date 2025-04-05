"Ben Simmons needs to be f**king arrested" - Shaquille O'Neal goes off on current era, downplays LeBron James' longevity

While LeBron James' longevity is something that many fans use as a testament to his greatness, Shaquille O'Neal thinks that it reflects how soft the modern NBA has become.

On the heels of Stephen A. Smith saying that an anonymous Hall of Famer told him Steph Curry wouldn't be as great as he is in eras past because players would deck him, O'Neal weighed in on the difference between the modern NBA and eras past when he was asked if James' longevity is a product of a less-physical era.

During the latest episode of his Big Podcast, Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the difference in eras, explaining how there are current players who he thinks are great.

He then shifted his attention to Ben Simmons, saying that the former three-time All-Star needs to be arrested for how much he's earned, compared to how he's played in the NBA:

"[It's definitely] Less physical right now. You get a flagrant foul, you get fined, suspended. Like, guys ain't even fouling hard no more. Back before I played, it was crazy ... show me greatness ..."

"I want to see motherf****s be great, and I'm gonna always stay on them and motivate them to be great. A lot of these motherf*****s can't play, and they know it. Like Ben Simmons, that motherf****r need to be arrested. ... Ben Simmons need to be arrested. $250 [million] for that? The f**k out my face. Robbing people, man."

"People say Charles and I, we're ruining the game" - Shaquille O'Neal fires back at those who accuse him and Charles Barkley of hating

It wasn't long ago that the NBA community was rallying around Inside the NBA in hopes that the NBA's new media rights deal would include a way for the Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson group together. However, the sentiment surrounding the show has shifted as of late.

Throughout the 2024-25 NBA season, there's been tons of talk surrounding the way the game is covered. During those talks, the criticisms of players like Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have been major talking points as fans and modern players accuse the previous generation of hating.

The topic is one that was recently discussed on The Draymond Green Show, where the Warriors standout and Baron Davis went back and forth, verbally sparring over the previous generation.

The way Davis sees things, past generations want to be remembered and take umbrage with players not doing their research and knowing who they are. The way Green sees things, just because players from previous eras came first, doesn't mean they deserve automatic respect.

During the latest episode of The Big Podcast, Shaquille O'Neal opened up on the criticism he and Charles Barkley have faced for their coverage of the NBA.

"I've seen what greatness is. Been there, played with them. I don't see that all the time over here. So you want me to give these motherf*****s the same props I'm giving them? That will never happen.

"So you can call it hate if you want. ... These kids like to throw that word around, you ain't great, and I'm great. How can I hate on you? That don't make no sense. ... People say, Charles and I, we're ruining the game, talking about the product. Cause the product is s**t."

Given the discourse surrounding the NBA's coverage this season, it'll be interesting to see if any modern players fire back a response.

