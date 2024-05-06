Ben Simmons pairs $16,000 bag with bespoke Thom Browne outfit stealing spotlight at Met Gala

The Met Gala is a place for celebrities to flaunt their style and Ben Simmons made sure that he'll stand out with his outfit. The Brooklyn Nets guard was invited to the high-profile event and he did not disappoint, showing up in an outfit that places him at the level of the other celebs in attendance.

The highlight of his outfit is probably the attache case which also doubles as a clock. This case alone, made by Thom Browne, retails for $16,000. This value does not take into account the rest of his outfit.

Everything else he is wearing is from Thom Browne's collection. With most of what he's wearing being a custom job, the actual overall value of his outfit is impossible to determine just by looking.

Currently, it seems like Simmons is the only NBA player in attendance at this year's Met Gala. He joins a list of other players who have attended in past years including Steph Curry, Dwyane Wade and Russell Westbrook.

In addition to the NBA stars, past attendees at the event have included New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, with his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood actress Olivia Munn, as well as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Tennis icon Serena Williams and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton have also graced the event with their presence in the past.

This year, Ben Simmons joins stars like Donald Glover, Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez at the annual event.

Ben Simmons has played in under 60 games for the fourth straight season

The last time that Ben Simmons played in over 60 games in a season was in 2018-19, his second NBA season wherein he suited up for 79 contests. Simmons followed up a strong rookie campaign that season by making his first All-Star team after averaging 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists.

In the 2019-20 and the 2020-21 seasons, he only played 57 and 58 games respectively. That would mark the last time that he played in the majority of his team's games.

Following the Philadephia 76ers' bitter exit from the 2021 Playoffs, Simmons' relationship with his team soured to the point that he refused to attend training camp prior to the 2021-22 season. He was subsequently traded to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden in February 2022 but still did not suit up for the rest of the season due to a back injury.

He made his Brooklyn Nets debut in 2022-23 but was only present for 42 games. This season, he was once again missing for most of the team's games. He played in six of the team's first seven games before being sidelined until the latter part of January.

Simmons played in a few more games in February before the team shut him down for the rest of the season due to issues with his lower back. In total, he only suited up for 15 games this season.