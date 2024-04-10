Shaquille O'Neal takes another jab at Ben Simmons, sharing Nate Robinson's take on Nets forward

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has long been an outspoken critic of Brooklyn Nets point forward Ben Simmons. On Tuesday, the former MVP seemingly took another jab at Simmons by sharing his former teammate Nate Robinson's recent condemnation of the three-time All-Star.

After dealing with a nagging nerve impingement in his lower back, Simmons was ruled out for the remainder of the season early last month. Shortly after, he underwent a microscopic partial discectomy to alleviate his discomfort, with him expected to recover in time for next season's training camp.

Simmons' injury limited him to 15 games this season. Additionally, he has only suited up in 57 contests over the last three seasons after experiencing a series of back and leg-related injuries. During that stretch, he averaged only 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game on 57.0% shooting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nonetheless, Simmons remains Brooklyn's highest-paid player, making $37.9 million this season, with a guaranteed $40.3 million salary for next season. That marks the final year of the five-year, $177.2 million maximum rookie contract extension he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019.

Simmons' high pay and low production have irked many, including Robinson. On "The OGs" podcast, Robinson blasted Simmons for not going above and beyond for the Nets, to live up to his contract.

The three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion noted that if he were Simmons, he would do whatever his coach asked, including guarding opposing teams' top players.

"When I see guys like Ben Simmons, you don't wanna play? You could be hurt. Okay, cool. But bro, to get paid $40 million and not play [any] games last year, or whatever it was, bro," Robinson said.

"$40 million? I would be happy. 'Coach, what do you want me to do for $40 million?' For a career, not in one year. For a career. 'Coach, who do you want me to guard? I'll guard Shaq. Who? You want me to go in there and foul who? Coach, I can stop this Draymond [Green] s**t. You want me to go stop this s**t, right now?' ... Like, bro, for real, what are we talking about?"

O'Neal subsequently shared Robinson's comments slamming Simmons on his Tuesday Instagram stories. The big man didn't include any caption. Nonetheless, given his history with Simmons, he seemingly agreed with Robinson's sentiment.

Shaquille O'Neal takes another jab at Ben Simmons on Instagram story

Also Read: "Lou's mouthpiece underneath his nuts" - Former NBA champion reveals Shaquille O'Neal pulling nasty prank on Suns teammate

Shaquille O'Neal told Ben Simmons to "man up" following season-ending back surgery

Shaquille O'Neal's most recent criticism of Ben Simmons came during an episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq" late last month.

O'Neal's co-host Adam Lefkoe asked him which players he would buy a ticket to watch for entertainment. The four-time NBA champion didn't hesitate to name Simmons, who had recently undergone season-ending back surgery.

O'Neal highlighted how he would like to observe Simmons up close so he can comprehend how he gets away with getting paid not to play. He then called on the 27-year-old to toughen up.

"Ben Simmons because I'd wanna learn how you can make $80 million and play 55 games," O'Neal said. "Teach me. Teach me how you can f***ing play 55 games in three seasons and get $30 million, $40 million, and get another $40 million just by saying your back hurts. Get some Icy Hot. Man up."

Expand Tweet

Thus, it seems safe to say that O'Neal isn't sold on the severity of Simmons' back injury.

Also Read: Dwight Howard fires back at Shaquille O'Neal’s beef with savage 1-emoji retort