"Ben Simmons saw what Tatum did to KD in Game 3 and asked for a doctor’s note, that’s insane" - NBA world shows no chill towards Ben Simmons as he is ruled inactive for Game 4 against Boston Celtics

NBA fans worldwide were bewildered when the Brooklyn Nets confirmed Ben Simmons' absence for Game 4 of their first-round series against the Boston Celtics.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court yesterday Simmons says he awoke with back soreness today. In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he'll remain out for Game 4. ESPN Sources: The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court yesterday Simmons says he awoke with back soreness today. In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he'll remain out for Game 4.

Earlier in the week, news had been leaked that Simmons would be targeting a return to action in Game 4 against the Celtics.

However, shortly after another disappointing loss to Boston in Game 3, Simmons was listed out of Game 4 with back soreness.

Given the mockery the star has been dealing with this season, this latest revelation garnered even more hilarious reactions from NBA fans.

Many suspected that Simmons would find a way to sit out Game 4 even after news of his potential return was announced. As a result, fans around the world couldn't resist gloating when they were proven right.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter:

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons Ben Simmons now targeting Game 7 or Game 8. Details to come. Ben Simmons now targeting Game 7 or Game 8. Details to come.

the shape @raisedharmony Ben Simmons the night before playoff games Ben Simmons the night before playoff games https://t.co/FSmkp0isoV

Tommy Hall Pitman @TommyHallPitman Ben Simmons in the background, makes this iconic Ben Simmons in the background, makes this iconic 😂 https://t.co/1cuonim988

BGN @BGN_5 Ben Simmons really sat out an entire season because Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers hurt his feelings Ben Simmons really sat out an entire season because Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers hurt his feelings

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins Ben Simmons has officially completed the biggest heist in NBA history. He really sat out an entire season! Carry on… Ben Simmons has officially completed the biggest heist in NBA history. He really sat out an entire season! Carry on…

Ahmed🇸🇴/It’s Almost Dry is a classic @big_business_ Ben Simmons saw what Tatum did to KD in game 3 and asked for a doctor’s note, that’s insane. Ben Simmons saw what Tatum did to KD in game 3 and asked for a doctor’s note, that’s insane.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo nah Ben Simmons gotta be the worst teammate ever he watching his team fight for their playoff lives while he sitting there like a pack of Skittles nah Ben Simmons gotta be the worst teammate ever he watching his team fight for their playoff lives while he sitting there like a pack of Skittles 😭 https://t.co/nctc8AEujM

Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd Ben Simmons out for game 4. Man, heartbreaking to lose a reliable teammate in crisis. Ben Simmons out for game 4. Man, heartbreaking to lose a reliable teammate in crisis.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless I don't blame Ben Simmons for ducking Game 4. Who'd want to play his 1st game of season vs THAT team? Nets will get swept. No, what I blame Simmons for is not getting ready for GAME 1. SOMETHING IS WRONG HERE AND IT ISN'T JUST HIS "BACK." I don't blame Ben Simmons for ducking Game 4. Who'd want to play his 1st game of season vs THAT team? Nets will get swept. No, what I blame Simmons for is not getting ready for GAME 1. SOMETHING IS WRONG HERE AND IT ISN'T JUST HIS "BACK."

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 Nets: “We need you come back and guard Jayson Tatum”



Ben Simmons: Nets: “We need you come back and guard Jayson Tatum”Ben Simmons: https://t.co/671TYTPow1

Ben Anderson @BensHoops Spent more time on an NBA floor than Ben Simmons this season. Spent more time on an NBA floor than Ben Simmons this season. https://t.co/SCx5fC4yvl

CogginToboggan @CogginToboggan Ben Simmons just looked over at me and said — “Make sure you get this.” Then he let down another entire fanbase in the span of one year — and said “There you go.” Ben Simmons just looked over at me and said — “Make sure you get this.” Then he let down another entire fanbase in the span of one year — and said “There you go.”

The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik BEN SIMMONS NEXT TIME I SEE YOU I SHOW YOU WHAT A BAD BACK LOOK LIKE JABRONI BEN SIMMONS NEXT TIME I SEE YOU I SHOW YOU WHAT A BAD BACK LOOK LIKE JABRONI https://t.co/Qs3BZvNlT2

Reggie Miller @ReggieMillerTNT .. As small a chance as the Nets have to come back in this series, you still have KD and Kyrie, all you need is to win ONE game and take it from there.. Cmon MAN!!! Out for Game 4 when it was rumored you were going to make your debut. This dude has ZERO competitive.. As small a chance as the Nets have to come back in this series, you still have KD and Kyrie, all you need is to win ONE game and take it from there.. #ManUp Cmon MAN!!! Out for Game 4 when it was rumored you were going to make your debut. This dude has ZERO competitive 🔥.. As small a chance as the Nets have to come back in this series, you still have KD and Kyrie, all you need is to win ONE game and take it from there.. #ManUp https://t.co/Y5smcnQkqZ

Ben Simmons missed the entirety of the season due to personal reasons and back issues. He was also listed out for the postseason.

However, the Brooklyn Nets retained hopes of seeing the superstar suit up for the side. Given the dire circumstances of their playoff performance, the Nets needed Simmons on the floor.

Not having Simmons makes little to no difference considering he never played for the side. However, the untapped potential will weigh heavily upon Brooklyn should they lose in Game 4.

Could Ben Simmons have made a difference for the Brooklyn Nets?

The Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons at Wells Fargo Center

As the Brooklyn Nets' postseason is on the brink of failure, the organization is facing a very real conundrum. Was Ben Simmons ever going to be the difference-maker?

After a series of disappointing losses to the Boston Celtics in the playoffs, the Nets find themselves on the verge of being swept.

With Game 4 taking place in Brooklyn, the side were also hopeful of seeing their superstar return to action in such a high-pressure situation.

Given the confidence with which Simmons spoke about his return, fans also seemed hopeful to see him in action. An elite perimeter defender with tremendous athleticism and passing abilities is a valuable asset to any team.

Nets Videos @SNYNets Ben Simmons is asked if he's had conversations with Steve Nash about his fit with the Nets on the floor:



"I'll fit in. I'm not worried about that." Ben Simmons is asked if he's had conversations with Steve Nash about his fit with the Nets on the floor:"I'll fit in. I'm not worried about that." https://t.co/W4fQBBAeCu

Having Simmons on the floor gives Brooklyn a much-needed defensive boost. The sheer potential of pairing him with scoring machines such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving is hard to comprehend.

Unfortunately, things did not go as hoped. With Simmons out, the Nets have no cards up their sleeves. While having him available could make some difference, the severe lack of data makes it hard to verify this statement.

The only certainty for Ben Simmons at this point is that his reputation as a player and competitor has taken a massive beating.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh