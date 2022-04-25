"Ben Simmons saw what Tatum did to KD in Game 3 and asked for a doctor’s note, that’s insane" - NBA world shows no chill towards Ben Simmons as he is ruled inactive for Game 4 against Boston Celtics

NBA fans worldwide were bewildered when the Brooklyn Nets confirmed Ben Simmons' absence for Game 4 of their first-round series against the Boston Celtics.
Earlier in the week, news had been leaked that Simmons would be targeting a return to action in Game 4 against the Celtics.
However, shortly after another disappointing loss to Boston in Game 3, Simmons was listed out of Game 4 with back soreness.
Given the mockery the star has been dealing with this season, this latest revelation garnered even more hilarious reactions from NBA fans.
Many suspected that Simmons would find a way to sit out Game 4 even after news of his potential return was announced. As a result, fans around the world couldn't resist gloating when they were proven right.
Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter:
Ben Simmons missed the entirety of the season due to personal reasons and back issues. He was also listed out for the postseason.
However, the Brooklyn Nets retained hopes of seeing the superstar suit up for the side. Given the dire circumstances of their playoff performance, the Nets needed Simmons on the floor.
Not having Simmons makes little to no difference considering he never played for the side. However, the untapped potential will weigh heavily upon Brooklyn should they lose in Game 4.
Could Ben Simmons have made a difference for the Brooklyn Nets?
As the Brooklyn Nets' postseason is on the brink of failure, the organization is facing a very real conundrum. Was Ben Simmons ever going to be the difference-maker?
After a series of disappointing losses to the Boston Celtics in the playoffs, the Nets find themselves on the verge of being swept.
With Game 4 taking place in Brooklyn, the side were also hopeful of seeing their superstar return to action in such a high-pressure situation.
Given the confidence with which Simmons spoke about his return, fans also seemed hopeful to see him in action. An elite perimeter defender with tremendous athleticism and passing abilities is a valuable asset to any team.
Having Simmons on the floor gives Brooklyn a much-needed defensive boost. The sheer potential of pairing him with scoring machines such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving is hard to comprehend.
Unfortunately, things did not go as hoped. With Simmons out, the Nets have no cards up their sleeves. While having him available could make some difference, the severe lack of data makes it hard to verify this statement.
The only certainty for Ben Simmons at this point is that his reputation as a player and competitor has taken a massive beating.