Ben Simmons spotted working out at Philadelphia 76ers' gym

The Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 76ers saga continues even as the 2021-22 NBA season inches closer to its third week. What started as a declaration of war has now turned into a conversation about mental health. Simmons, who publicly expressed his desire to leave Philadelphia in the offseason, has softened his take and become more accommodating towards the franchise and his teammates.

In the drawn-out battle that began after the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons, who was visibly underconfident, could not perform at their best during the 2020-21 playoffs seems to be nearing its end slowly and steadily. The latest news and videos suggest that Simmons may even be more involved in practices. Keith Pompey, a Sixers beat writer, took to Twitter to share an update regarding Simmons.

In the tweet, Pompey wrote: "There was a brief Ben Simmons’ sighting in the gym after the media was let at the conclusion of shootaround."

This is a positive news for Camp Philly, which saw the Australian suspended from practice for refusing to indulge with the team only a few weeks ago. During the time, Doc Rivers, the head coach of Philadelphia 76ers, said the following as reported in the guardian:

“I just thought he was a distraction today. I didn’t think he wanted to do what everybody else was doing. It was early. It wasn’t a big deal. I just told him he should leave. We went on with practice.”

Ben Simmons prepping to make a return to Philadelphia 76ers?

There is no denying that Simmons is a generational talent. His gift on the offensive end could have alone made him an All-Star contender. But his offense, combined with his defensive abilities, makes him an exceptional asset for any team in the league. However, post the nightmare that was the playoffs and the drama that followed in the offseason, a Simmons trade became rather unlikely.

For one, Philly was not willing to trade Ben Simmons for anyone but an All-Star level player that could align with Joel Embiid. Second, all the teams that had such players were uncertain of how the wounded Australian would fit into their squad. But with the heartfelt confession that Simmons delivered before his teammates, it seems that at least the team, if not the fans, have accepted the peace offering.

Embiid, who is currently playing on an injured knee due to Ben's absence, has been listed as questionable for the upcoming game. The pressure is mounting on not just Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, who will have to shoulder the burden of the next game but also on Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers to facilitate a smooth return for the 6' 11" point guard.

