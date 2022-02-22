Ben Simmons Update: ESPN insider reveals Brooklyn Nets star is close to a return, plans to “really ramp it up” this week

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Ben Simmons is in line to take to the court for the first time as a member of the Nets roster.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the superstar recently acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers could soon make his Nets debut. Shelburne said:

"Ben Simmons, from what I'm told, is really going to ramp it up this week and see where he's at at the end of the week, but he's getting close. I think it's going to be more like weeks rather than months."

Simmons hasn't played a single minute since his infamous outing against the Atlanta Hawks in last season's Eastern Conference semifinals Game 7. It was a performance for which he has since been severely scrutinized.

Citing mental health reasons, the Australian did not play a minute for the 76ers this season. He was then part of a trade that saw him come to the boroughs of Brooklyn along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond while James Harden moved to Philly.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Simmons plans to "really ramp it up" this week Ben Simmons is nearing his Brooklyn debut, per @ramonashelburne Simmons plans to "really ramp it up" this week Ben Simmons is nearing his Brooklyn debut, per @ramonashelburne Simmons plans to "really ramp it up" this week https://t.co/WafP72ojhf

How important is Ben Simmons for the Brooklyn Nets?

Simmons in attendance for a Brooklyn Nets game

Ben Simmons is an All-Star caliber player and has been dubbed the second coming of LeBron James if he can develop a threat from beyond the arc. That's how good Simmons is and can be. However, a lot of folks around the NBA seem to have forgotten that because of his performance against the Hawks in last season's Eastern Conference semifinals.

Simmons has averaged 15.1 points. 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game while shooting at 56.0% over the course of his career. Last season, he recorded four triple-doubles and 13 double-doubles.

His best performance during the campaign came against the Utah Jazz. Simmons dropped 42 points while being guarded by three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

The most important trait that the Brooklyn Nets desperately require is his defense. The Australian is among the NBA's best defensive players as he can guard all five positions with ease thanks to his ability to read plays, great footwork and fast hands. He uses his 6'11" frame and length to his advantage on the defensive end.

Simmons is a quintessential point guard who can orchestrate the offense and set his teammates up with open looks while attacking the rim. If the Nets can space the floor with the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Seth Curry, they will certainly make for a daunting prospect.

Simmons' lack of shooting continues to be a problem and thwarts his development into an MVP-caliber player. But if the Nets can surround him with shooters like the Milwaukee Bucks have done with Giannis Antetokounmpo, they can build a championship-caliber team.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Brooklyn Nets win the championship this season? Yes No 3 votes so far