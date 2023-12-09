"Best at celebrating fathers": Trae Young's dad lauds NBA as Tyrese Haliburton's father appears on TNT

The father-son relationship plays a pivotal role in the NBA. Most of the players bring their parents to handle the businesses outside of the court to help them focus on their on-court affairs, and Tyrese Haliburton is a great example of that. His parent's role was glorified shortly after he signed a five-year contract worth $260 million with the Indiana Pacers and credited them for their support.

However, this was not the only time the NBA has seen the dads of star players. Ray Young, the father of the Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, chimed in after seeing Haliburton and his father staging up at the TNT post-semifinal win.

He tweeted with an image catching a glimpse of Tyrese Haliburton with his father. The post reads:

"This is awesome. I’ll always love seeing this. The @NBA is best at celebrating fathers/families along with the athletes. From Lavar, Tee, kyrie, Russ, Steph’s dad and many others. It’s cool to see. Salute."

Tyrese Haliburton featured with his father after the win

Tyrese Haliburton and his father were featured on NBA on TNT after the Indiana Pacers' semifinal win against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA In-Season Tournament. The Pacers surprised the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks with a 128-119 victory in the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament in Las Vegas.

The victory featured an outstanding performance from Haliburton, including a team-high 27 points and 15 assists, which played a key role in the Pacers' victory. His proud father smiled as Haliburton headed to the final.

"I'm real. I just love it you know just to be there to watch my son do what he does and enjoy it with a smile can't get any better than that," said John Haliburton, Tyrese's father.

Their appearance underscored the significance of family support in Tyrese's journey as a professional basketball player. During their interaction with TNT, Haliburton discussed the game, reflecting on the team's approach to combat the Bucks' comeback after holding a substantial lead.

He also shared insights into his playing style, attributing it to the influence of his coaches and studying '90s magic film. Haliburton's discussion highlighted the importance of making the right decisions on the court, like sharing the ball and minimizing turnovers, as well as the strategic adaptations required to succeed in high-stakes games.

When Shaquille O'Neal asked Tyrese Haliburton who taught him to play the way he does, the player had an iconic response. Crediting his coaches along with his father, he replied:

"Him (father), you know, my teachers growing up coach Shady coach Weber Coach B just my coach is growing up and the amount of '90s magic film this guy has made me watch in my life is ridiculous, so I think that plays a lot into it as well."

Additionally, Haliburton shared his confidence in competing at a high level in the league on a nightly basis, affirming his status as a determined and accomplished competitor in the NBA.