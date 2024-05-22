“Best defender in the NBA” - Tyrese Haliburton weighs in on NBA All-Defensive second team member after Game 1 debacle

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers suffered a late-game collapse during Tuesday's 133-128 Game 1 Eastern Conference finals overtime loss to the Boston Celtics. Afterward, Haliburton praised Celtics veteran point guard Jrue Holiday for his menacing on-ball defense.

Indiana had multiple opportunities to secure a road victory but committed two costly turnovers leading by three points in the contest's final 30 seconds. That set the stage for Boston star wing Jaylen Brown's game-tying 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left.

Haliburton had a chance to win the game on the other end but missed a contested 3 at the buzzer, resulting in OT. The Pacers struggled in the extra period, getting outscored 16-11 while shooting just 2-for-8 (25.0%). That included Haliburton going 1-for-3 (33.3%) after missing both his fourth-quarter shot attempts.

In particular, the 24-year-old struggled to create offense against Holiday, who was named to this year's NBA All-Defensive second team on Tuesday. With Indiana trailing 124-123 in OT, the veteran cut off Haliburton's lane to the basket, forcing him into a turnover on the wing with 1:02 remaining.

After the Pacers' heartbreaking defeat, Haliburton was asked what he learned matching up against the six-time All-Defensive team member. He noted that he has long considered Holiday the league's top defender.

"He's the best defender in the NBA. He has been for a long time," Haliburton said.

Haliburton added that he will "learn from" his mistakes and "be better in Game 2."

Despite his late-game struggles, Tyrese Haliburton finished with a team-best 25 points, 10 assists, three steals and six 3-pointers on 44.4% shooting.

However, he was outscored by Jrue Holiday, who logged a Celtics career-high 28 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, three steals and four 3s on 62.5% shooting. Meanwhile, Boston superstar forward Jayson Tatum delivered a game-high 36-point performance, with 10 of those points coming in OT.

Jaylen Brown credits Jrue Holiday's defense on Tyrese Haliburton for Boston's Game 1 win over Indiana

Despite hitting the biggest shot of the night during Tuesday's Game 1 victory over Indiana, Jaylen Brown gave Jrue Holiday the lion's share of the credit.

"Jrue was fantastic. Jrue was exceptional. Shout out to Jrue," Brown said. "Jrue came out and balled. He’s the reason why we won that game."

Brown also raved about the 33-year-old's lockdown defense on Tyrese Haliburton.

"He’s guarding Tyrese Haliburton, picking him up, chasing him around. That was special from Jrue Holiday," Brown said.

Haliburton and Indiana will look to bounce back from Tuesday's letdown performance and even the series during Thursday's Game 2 clash in Boston.

