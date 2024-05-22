“Everybody and their mother is rooting for Boston” - Myles Turner expresses lopsided fan bias ahead of East Finals vs Celtics

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner feels that fans favor the Boston Celtics over them to win the Eastern Conference finals. The Pacers' playoff run has been incredible as they've beat their matchups with their high-powered offense. However, Turner has a feeling that there's a bias towards their opponents in the conference finals.

Game 1 between the Pacers and Celtics is set to take place tonight as Boston hosts the visiting Indiana team. Turner and the rest of the team have been considered as underdogs in the postseason.

"I think everybody and their mother is rooting for Boston right now," Turner said.

Steve Aschburner, a contributor for NBA.com, named the Celtics as the favorites to win the series in five games.

In the first round, most fans and critics favored the Milwaukee Bucks to win the series. However, because of the injury that Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained, he wasn't able to play the entire series. The Pacers took advantage of the short-handed Bucks team to advance to the second round where they met the New York Knicks.

The Knicks had a good number of injured players in their roster but most critics still picked them to win the series. The Pacers fought hard and forced a Game 7, where they outperformed New York with their high-octane offense.

Turner has been influential in the postseason run this year. In the first round against the Bucks, the 6-foot-11 center averaged 19.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. His numbers dipped slightly in the second round but was still effective on the floor. The center averaged 16.1 points, six rebounds and 2.3 blocks in seven games.

Myles Turner spoke highly of his team

The faith that Myles Turner has with his team is unmatched. Turner, who's the longest-tenured player on the team, credits his teammates for the success that the team has accomplished this season.

"He’s definitely helped transcend my career, to say the least. I think the biggest thing with Tyrese is that he wants to pass more than he wants to score," Turner on teammate Tyrese Haliburton.

He also shared how Pascal Siakam has helped the team focus on contending for the title.

"I think Pascal came here and changed not only our outlook right away but the way we approach the game. He’s someone who has championship experience."

The Pacers have done well in proving the doubters wrong this postseason. Despite the odds against them again, they're focused on beating it and contending for the title.

