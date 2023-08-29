"Best emergency brakes in the league": Patrick Beverley offers hilarious compliment to Kyrie Irving for impeccable footwork

Kyrie Irving's ball-handling prowess is matched by only a few in the NBA. He's dazzled fans with highlights upon highlights of ankle-breakers with his handles.

From Patrick Beverley's perspective, he acknowledges another aspect of Irving's game that should be recognized just as much as his handles. On "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone," the Philadelphia 76ers guard used a hilarious description for the all-star's handles.

"With (Kyrie Irving), it's not his handle though," Beverley said. "It's Ky's footwork, with his handle. He got the best emergency brakes in the league."

In his 13 seasons, Kyrie Irving has improved upon his craft while still remaining one of the more elusive players to face. With his creativity in dribbling and handling the basketball, Irving has caused matchup nightmares due to his unpredictability.

Whether he uses his handles to penetrate defenses or to create separation from defenders, a team's defense must be on its A-game when trying to slow down the Dallas Mavericks guard.

Stephen Curry talks about Kyrie Irving's creativity with the basketball

Similarly to Irving's ball-handling skill, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is also widely recognized as another NBA player who has an intuitiveness when it comes to his handles.

Despite being known more for his incredible shooting, Curry is familiar with what makes Irving's handles unique, according to Andscape's Marc J. Spears.

"He is able to use both hands, and he's shifty and crafty," Curry said. "He changes speeds to keep people off-balance. Perhaps the best way to put it into words: He has an uncanny kind of ability to go one way, stop on a dime, right to left, left to right, whichever and still be on balance and get by you. It's unpredictable. You just don't know which way he is going."

His utilization of his dribbling ability has helped him expand different offensive options from his shooting and penetration.

The Mavericks star continues to be one of the NBA's best scorers and ball handlers as his production speaks for itself. Irving has a career average of 23.4 points (47.2% shooting, including 39.1% from 3-point range) and 5.7 assists per game.

