"Best point guard in the history of the sport"- Colin Cowherd crowns Steph Curry over Magic Johnson after 50 point night in Game 7

Colin Cowherd has labeled Steph Curry the greatest point guard ever over former Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Cowherd threw his opinion out there after Curry dropped a masterful 50-point effort in the Golden State Warriors' 120-100 Game 7 win on the road against the Sacramento Kings.

Cowherd made some solid arguments for his decision to place Curry over Magic. That included his versatile scoring and the potential to have a longer career than Johnson. Here's what Cowherd said on his podcast:

"I don't know how you watch basketball going forward, the last 12 years forward, and not consider Steph Curry the most lethal and dangerous and gifted point guard of all-time. It just feels different.

"His ability to score low, floaters, mid, decoy, 3-pointer, unlimited range and because of the way he plays, he's got four or five more years, three more peak years... Longer career than Magic Johnson... I think Steph to me feels like the best point guard in the history of the sport."

The argument against Steph as the best point guard has been his lack of playmaking. However, his game expands to more than just the numbers from a playmaking standpoint. Curry's presence on the floor and ability to split the defense as a decoy opens up opportunities for his teammates.

Over the past few seasons, he's also been aggressive with his scoring approach and using more iso-possessions to make tough shots. Curry may not have Magic Johnson-like numbers when it comes to his assists tally, but his passing and vision are elite. It is one of the most underrated aspects of his game.

Steph Curry continues his surge in the all-time ranks

Steph Curry continues to prove to his critics that he belongs among the all-time greats. It started with the Golden State Warriors' championship run last year when Curry put the team on his back and handed them a pivotal Game 4 win against the Boston Celtics.

Curry dropped 43 points in that game to help the Warriors avoid going down 1-3 and inspire their championship win. Curry played at that level again as the Dubs faced the possibility of a first-round exit against the Kings. He single-handedly willed the defending champions to a 120-100 Game 7 win on the road.

Steph Curry scored 50 points on 38 attempts, including seven triples. He also had eight rebounds and six assists. His performance was decisive with others misfiring. Andrew Wiggins was the second-best scorer with 17 points on 5-of-16 shooting. Klay Thompson went 4-of-19, while Jordan Poole could only contribute eight points on 3-of-9 attempts.

It was another all-time great performance from an all-time great, and as Curry continues to pile on these performances, it only bolsters his case to be ranked among the top eight to 10 players of all time or even the top five in a few years.

