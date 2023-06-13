"Best team in the league all season"- NBA Fans react to Denver Nuggets winning their first NBA title in 47 years

The Denver Nuggets’ 94-89 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals gave the franchise its first championship in 47 years. Behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets survived Miami’s fierce and last-gasp stand to win the title.

Basketball fans promptly reacted to Denver’s first title:

"Best team in the league all season well earned."

Best team in the league all season well earned.

Jimmy Butler needed to lose after that dumb comment about the HOF.

Say what you wanna say. This man was the TRUE MVP OF THE SEASON. He got robbed. He went on a mission and said; "f it. I'mma show them the real MVP" and went crazy!

The Denver Nuggets, the top-seeded team in the Western Conference team, were superb throughout the season. They had the best record in their conference since November and beat three good teams before dispatching the Heat.

Although they were doubted by many, the Nuggets never wavered. They were underdogs against the Phoenix Suns but eliminated Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and crew in just six games. Denver rode on the coattails of their stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to stamp their dominance in the West.

JOKIC AND THE NUGGETS WIN THEIR FIRST NBA TITLE IN FRANCHISE HISTORY 🏆

Not many were still convinced the Nuggets would be good enough to enter the NBA Finals. Some didn’t give them a chance against the LA Lakers, the hottest team since the trade deadline. Against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Hollywood squad, Denver played its best series in the playoffs.

The Denver Nuggets punched a ticket to the finals by destroying the Lakers in just four games. Davis and James admitted that Denver was the best team they’ve played since the two superstars teamed up in 2019.

Jokic, Murray and crew were finally favorites once they were in the NBA Finals. They proved worthy as the Western Conference champs by beating the Heat to win the 2023 championship.

Nikola Jokic wins NBA Finals MVP after leading the Denver Nuggets to the title

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is the 2023 NBA Finals MVP.

Nikola Jokic played a team-high 42 minutes and finished with 28 points, 16 rebounds and four assists. He capped off a series where he was unquestionably the best player.

The “Joker” averaged 30.2 PPG, 14.0 RPG, 7.2 APG and 1.4 BPG. Jokic had two triple-doubles in the finals, including a staggering 32-point, 21-rebound and 10-assist night in Game 3. He became the lowest-drafted (41st) player to win the finals MVP.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Nikola Jokić becomes the lowest drafted NBA player ever to win the Finals MVP award

The Serbian lost the MVP race to Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid but proved that no one was as dominant with the way he played in the playoffs. Jokic turned doubters into believers after his jaw-dropping performance in the playoffs. He became the first player in NBA history to lead all players in points, rebounds and assists in a single postseason.

