"Best teammate I've ever had": Jayson Tatum makes his feelings clear on $19,500,000 star for putting clamps on LeBron James, Luka Doncic

Al Horford delivered an exceptional all-around performance in the Boston Celtics' 111-101 victory over the LA Lakers on Saturday. The veteran star stood out particularly on the defensive end, where he effectively shut down both LeBron James and Luka Doncic on several key possessions.

Horford, who is on a two-year, $19,500,000 contract, played with remarkable energy and his dedication to guarding the opposition's top players was impressive. After the game, Jayson Tatum made his admiration for Horford clear, candidly calling him the best teammate he has ever had.

"Al’s the best teammate I’ve ever had… guy that showed me the way when I was 19… so much of what I’ve been able accomplish is because I’ve been around him. So we wouldn’t be who we are without Al," Tatum said.

Tatum and Jaylen Brown played like true superstars, delivering on their expected roles. Tatum finished with 40 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Brown contributed 31 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Amid Tatum and Brown's brilliance, Horford's steady performance was crucial throughout the game. The Celtics likely wouldn't have secured the win without the veteran's composed execution of tough assignments. He ended the game with 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and one steal.

Al Horford on performing against top teams

After the game, Al Horford was asked how he consistently brings his best performance when facing some of the top teams in the league. The Celtics veteran explained that he focuses on doing the little things right, which ultimately contributes to winning basketball games.

"These type of games always come down to those little details, defending and rebounding, and that's right up my alley," Horford said. "That's what I enjoy to do… that’s my mindset in these games, play winning basketball.”

Coach Joe Mazzulla was impressed at one point during the game when Horford was putting on a defensive clinic. Mazzulla candidly referred to Horford as a future Hall of Famer and shared that, at one moment, he actually stopped coaching to simply marvel at the veteran's performance.

