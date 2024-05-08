“Best thing in the world” - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can’t contain excitement after 2-0 since Ares’ birth

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was all smiles when talking about his newborn, Ares Alexander. After the Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the Dallas Mavericks 117-95 in the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, SGA was asked postgame how it felt to go 2-0 following the birth of his son.

SGA said that the thought of having Ares around was the best feeling he could have asked for:

"It feels a lot better. You've got a reason to be so excited outside of basketball, added a new member to the family... obviously the best feeling in the world."

Ares Alexander was born on the evening of April 25. That was the night before they took on the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 3 of their first-round series, which OKC won, 106-85.

And against Dallas, the Thunder put up a clinic. SGA led the way with 29 points, nine rebounds, and as many assists. Chet Holmgren (19 points) and Jalen Williams (18 points) chipped in for the win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still adjusting to his routine as a parent

Earlier, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander revealed that he was still getting used to being a parent and adjusting to his routine. But added that the feeling was surreal.

“A lot kind of caters to the needs of him and Hailey, my wife. But Hailey does a great job of still making sure I get my work in, making sure I have time to hoop. But outside of hoop, it’s all him. “It’s a different type of love,” he said. “It’s surreal. It’s hard to wrap your head around. But it’s for sure the best thing in the world, hands down.”

Despite being a new parent, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showed in Game 2 that he still has more than enough energy to lead the Thunder to victory.

The Thunder vs Mavs clash is being billed as the clash of the best two PGs in the league. Both SGA and Luka Doncic have been in contention for MVP leading their sides admirably.

The Slovenian had a rather quiet day on Tuesday with just 19 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. But expect this series to be an offense-heavy affair in the days to come.