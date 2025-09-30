  • home icon
"Best tip that he gave me": Anthony Edwards gets eye-opening advice from Michael Jordan on his post game

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 30, 2025 04:56 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
"Best tip that he gave me": Anthony Edwards [#5] gets eye-opening advice from Michael Jordan on his post game. [photo: Imagn]

Anthony Edwards said in May that he would spend part of his offseason developing his mid-range game by studying Michael Jordan. The Minnesota Timberwolves star did just that in the few months after his team lost to the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

On Monday, during the Timberwolves’ media day, Edwards answered questions about his offseason work. When asked about learning and getting advice from the Chicago Bulls legend, Edwards responded:

“I think the best tip that he gave me is that most people lean on people in the post with their a**, and he does it with the top part of his back. So I think I learned that from him.”
Michael Jordan had a unique style when attacking players on the low blocks. Unlike most big men, he would use his size and strength advantage by using the upper part of his back to gain leverage and separation. Jordan’s footwork, shooting and athleticism made him arguably the NBA’s best guard to operate in the post.

Anthony Edwards conceded that Jordan has had an influence on his low-post game. Like “His Airness,” Edwards sometimes uses his strength, vertical leap and creativity to punish opponents with his inside game.

Edwards noted that although he does not have a relationship with Michael Jordan, he communicates with the Hall of Famer via an intermediary.

Anthony Edwards looks to win MVP award like Michael Jordan

Anthony Edwards isn’t just trying to become a mid-range maestro like Michael Jordan. Ant-Man also wants to become an NBA MVP, the award named after the Chicago Bulls icon.

Edwards, in an interview with reporters, tried to simplify his chances of winning the award:

“We gotta win. All MVPs win at a high level. Average a whole bunch of points. I think that’s the main recipe: winning and averaging a whole bunch of points.”

Anthony Edwards got his “recipe” right. When Jordan won his five MVPs, he was also the scoring champ. MJ won the regular season MVP in 1988, 1991, 1992, 1996 and 1998. Winning is also a key ingredient, as Edwards noted. Except in 1988, the Chicago Bulls ruled the NBA during Jordan’s MVP years.

Most betting sites don’t have the Minnesota Timberwolves star in the list of the top 5 players considered favorites to become MVP. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama are ahead of Ant-Man in the pecking order.

The odds are stacked against Anthony Edwards, but he could not care less. He has figured out a recipe to break the SGA-Jokic MVP monopoly.

