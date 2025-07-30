"Better than that bum curry": NBA fans lose it as Luka Doncic hits insane trick shot at Dyckman Park in Harlem

  • home icon
By Advait Jajodia
Published Jul 30, 2025 11:29 GMT
Luka Doncic made a stop in New York as a part of his ongoing Jordan Brand “The One” tour. During a promotional event at the legendary Dyckman Park, Doncic left the crowd in awe and set social media abuzz by pulling off a trick shot with absolute ease.

While sitting courtside, Doncic didn’t break a sweat as he effortlessly tossed the ball and dropped it cleanly through the hoop.

As expected, it drew praise from fans online as well, with one tweeting:

"Better than that bum curry"
It wasn’t Doncic’s first time showing off his flair for trick shots. Throughout his tenure in the NBA, several behind-the-scenes clips have captured him sinking a variety of creative shots. He even teamed up with the popular YouTube channel Dude Perfect to boast his full range of trick shots.

Many anticipate that Luka Doncic will sign a four-year, $229 million contract extension with the LA Lakers soon, likely after he wraps up his ongoing commitments with the Jordan Brand.

Luka Doncic leaves New York fans excited with comments regarding the Knicks

As part of the Jordan Brand “The One” tour, Luka Doncic was at Yankee Stadium on Monday to catch the New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays. During the MLB contest, Doncic joined the broadcast and answered a series of questions.

During this interaction with announcers Michael Kay and David Cone, the Lakers superstar expressed his admiration for the Knicks and his former teammate, Jalen Brunson.

“So we’re here in New York, your thoughts on the Knicks?,” Kay asked.
“I like the (New York) Knicks,” Doncic replied. “I like my guy JB (Jalen Brunson), you know that. I always cheer for them.”
The conversation also turned toward Doncic’s physical transformation, which has been a hot topic of discussion in the basketball world.

With a bit of sarcasm, the announcers joked that Doncic should consider sending a copy of Men’s Health to the Dallas Mavericks front office, who reportedly traded him earlier in the year due to doubts about his conditioning.

“They probably saw it. I don’t have to worry about that,” Doncic bluntly responded.
Early in February, the blockbuster trade between the Lakers and the Mavericks sent Doncic to LA. Since then, he has played 28 games for the Purple & Gold and averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Bhargav
