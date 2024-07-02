"Better DeAndre Jordan unloading": Yves Missi leaves NBA world awe-inspired by sharing his NBA journey, from dirt court to first round pick

Since being drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans, Baylor standout Yves Missi has been a name fans have quickly become familiar with. While being drafted into the NBA is a dream come true for any player, Missi's journey to the NBA has been unlike many others. Born in Belgium, Yves Missi grew up in Cameroon, where he learned to play basketball on dirt courts.

Despite not having a world-class training facility like many other NBA hopefuls, Missi continued to evolve as a player. Highlights of him from a young age show his progression until eventually, he moved to the United States in 2021 to pursue a basketball career.

After impressing in high school, Missi landed at Baylor, where he played under coach Scott Drew. There, he evolved as a player under the esteemed program, averaging 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game on 61.4% from the field.

After receiving an invite to sit in the NBA's green room on draft night, Missi was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans, fulfilling a lifelong dream. On Monday, he took to social media, sharing a highlight reel showcasing his growth as a player over the years, along with footage from the draft.

Fans were quick to react to the clip, with many in awe of his story.

"I've changed my stance. This kid wants it and he's skilled. Better DeAndre Jordan unloading" - One wrote

"This is so damn inspiring. From nothing to the NBA. Congrats man!" - Another added

Others congratulated Missi on the accomplishment:

"He got drafted? I used to watch him. He deserves it" - One fan wrote

Others offered words of encouragement as Missi begins his NBA career:

"You have clearly worked your ass off to get to this level, nothing handed to you. Go be great!" - One wrote

"YOU’RE HIM WELCOME TO NOLA LETS GET TO WORK" - Another added

Looking at the season ahead for Yves Missi and the New Orleans Pelicans

This offseason has been an interesting one for the New Orleans Pelicans to say the least. While they acquired seven-footer Yves Missi in the draft, the team notably lost starting center Jonas Valenciunas to the Washington Wizards.

The situation highlights the offseason so far for New Orleans, with the team taking one step forward, and another back. For example, the team began free agency by acquiring Dejounte Murray from Atlanta, a move that bolstered their backcourt.

Despite that, rumors have indicated that they could wind up losing Brandon Ingram this summer, which would mark a significant setback for the franchise. In addition, the team also lost Naji Marshall, who signed with the Dallas Mavericks, leaving NOLA without one of their best defenders.

With plenty up in the air, there's no telling what the team's roster will look like once the season starts. The front office has shown that they're looking to shake things up, however, with minimal cap space for them to maneuver, their options are limited.

In the case of Yves Missi, with NOLA losing their starting center, the Baylor standout would likely wind up starting if the season were to start today. With the team eager to remain competitive, however, if they hope to make a deep playoff push they will have to get creative when it comes to their offseason moves.

