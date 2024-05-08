"Better than Devin Booker and Dame" - NBA analyst puts Jalen Brunson on superstar pedestal over $98 million stars 

The NBA Playoffs have been the perfect staging ground for stars to show if they are truly built for the moment and luckily for New York Knicks fans, Jalen Brunson is more than ready for the bright lights. During a segment of FS1's "First Things First," NBA analyst Nick Wright made a strong argument that Brunson might have eclipsed the likes of Suns star Devin Booker and Bucks guard Damian Lillard.

Compared to Booker and Lillard, Brunson didn't start as the face of a franchise in the league but was looked at as an excellent running teammate to a superstar. However, since joining the Knicks, Wright pointed out how Jalen Brunson has joined an elite company of stars and legends in the league, especially with what he has shown in the postseason.

Additionally, Lillard and Booker are two superstars who are projected to make a combined $98 million next season, per Spotrac.

Wright made the analysis ahead of Wednesday's Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers, following a 43-point outing (53.8% shooting) with six rebounds and six assists.

"This year, 29 a game and a historic playoff run," Wright said. "He's one of 10 guys to ever score 200 points in a five-game stretch. It's all superstars. I think [Jalen Brunson] is better than Devin Booker, I think he's better than Dame."

Interestingly, Donovan Mitchell is viewed differently alongside Brunson, following their first-round meeting last year when Mitchell got eliminated early under five games. The same comparison is made with Devin Booker, who has experienced some early playoff exits as the Phoenix Suns' main star, especially after getting swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

NBA analyst has high praise for Jalen Brunson

With all the praise Jalen Brunson has garnered lately with the kind of production he is putting up, there are some NBA analysts who have gone further to include him in all-time discussions. Similar to Nick Wright's analysis, Jay Williams highlighted Brunson's potential to be considered the greatest to have ever worn a New York Knicks jersey.

"I really think Jalen Brunson is going to go down as one of the greatest Knicks, if not the greatest, Knick ever," Brunson said. "Everyone wants to win because he sets the culture foundation for the Knicks."

To be aligned with some of the most prominent players to play for the New York franchise is already a tremendous achievement.

Despite not having Julius Randle due to a dislocated right shoulder injury, Jalen Brunson has more than carried the Knicks' offensive load and has done so effectively against opponents in this year's playoffs.

So far into the postseason, Brunson has put up 36.6 points (44.3% shooting, including 30.0% from three-point range), 8.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game.