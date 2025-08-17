  • home icon
"Better than LeBron James": Fans all over the map with ratings as Scottie Pippen shows off his golfing skills 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 17, 2025
Fans all over the map with ratings as Scottie Pippen shows off his golfing skills
Fans all over the map with ratings as Scottie Pippen shows off his golfing skills

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen drew comparisons with LeBron James and left fans divided with his latest post on social media. The six-time NBA champion has taken up golf and shared a glimpse of his skills on Saturday.

Pippen uploaded a video of himself playing golf and asked fans to rate his swing. Fans gave a mixed reaction to Pippen’s swing, with some comparing him to LeBron James, another NBA legend who has taken up golf this offseason, while others poked fun at him.

“Better than LeBron James tbh,” one fan wrote.

“Better than LeBron’s 😂🤣nah I would say with the hair do you are getting an 8/10,” another fan wrote.
“Good swing. Maybe get a lil longer clubs for your height,” a fan said.

Fans also criticized Pippen, sarcastically commenting on his form and swing.

“Your jumpshot better 😂,” one fan said.
“My boy tearing that grass up lmao,” another fan commented.
“Love ya Pip, but you hit that one fat,” a fan wrote.
Fans react to Scottie Pippen&rsquo;s golf swing
Fans react to Scottie Pippen's golf swing

Pippen spent 17 seasons in the NBA, finishing his career with six championships and eight All-Defensive First Team nods. He retired as one of the best defenders in the game's history. He played 1,178 career games, averaging 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Scottie Pippen wishes he had the chance to play with Kobe Bryant

Scottie Pippen was part of the most dominant run in basketball, winning six championships in eight years with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. He spent most of his career alongside one of the game’s greats

However, Pippen wanted to win more and recently revealed that he was drawn toward the idea of teaming up with Kobe Bryant on the LA Lakers. The team had brought Phil Jackson out of retirement and looked poised to dominate the league with their star duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Bryant.

While Kobe and Shaq went on to win three championships, things didn't quite pan out for Pippen, who was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. Speaking about wanting to play with Bryant, he said:

"The one teammate I wish I could have played with and I didn't play with was Kobe Bryant."

The Bulls legend also said that Bryant would call Pippen after his retirement and pick his brain as the Lakers star worked to improve his defense.

Edited by Sameer Khan
bell-icon Manage notifications