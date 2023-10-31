“Better than Nets KD”: NBA fans in awe of Cam Thomas, who continues hot streak with 33 points vs. Hornets

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas has been on an offensive tear to start his third season. During the Nets’ 133-121 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Thomas recorded 33 points on 58.8% shooting. This marked his third straight 30+ point game to start the year.

After putting up another elite scoring performance, NBA fans lauded the rising star on X.

Some fans compared Thomas to past Nets stars such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving:

“He's better than Nets KD,” one fan said.

“Thank God we got rid of Kyrie. Cam (is) better,” another said.

Meanwhile, others called for Thomas to receive more minutes:

“No reason why he shouldn’t be starting,” one fan said.

“Let him start, put Dinwiddie to the bench,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Cam Thomas’ elite early-season scoring run:

Jacque Vaughn on Cam Thomas’ increased role this season

Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn and Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas

Last season, Cam Thomas averaged just 10.6 points in 16.6 minutes per game. He was often out of the Brooklyn Nets’ rotation, despite flashing massive scoring potential. However, through three games this season, Thomas’ role and scoring output have increased drastically to 33.0 ppg in 32.0 mpg.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn was recently asked why Thomas has finally been given an expanded role. Vaughn said that he has always had confidence in Thomas’ offensive abilities. However, it is his improved effort on the defensive end that has earned him more minutes thus far:

“If you look back at the history with Cam and I, I’ve always had extreme confidence in him, and that’s continuing to grow,” Vaughn said.

“He’s really shown some growth on the defensive end of the floor. So, he’s being rewarded for being locked in, engaged, being a great teammate on both sides of the basketball.

“He is going to score the basketball, and he has the ability to get to the rim. He has the ability to engage the defense and spray that thing also. He’s just grown as an individual. I’m glad I’m coaching him. We will continue to grow together.”

Based on Vaughn’s comments, it looks like Thomas could be in store for a featured offensive role all season. This should make him a premier candidate for this season’s Most Improved Player award.

