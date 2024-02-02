“Better without them": No LeBron James and Anthony Davis has Kenny Smith stirring the pot, says LA Lakers' bench shines brighter

Fans were waiting for the matchup between the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Given that the two teams have a storied rivalry, it would make sense that many have anticipated their clash. However, the Lakers are without their star duo, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Former NBA player Kenny Smith had some jokes about it.

James and Davis are both out on Thursday night against the Celtics. Four-time champion James is dealing with an ankle injury, while Davis, the two-way big man, has an Achilles injury. Only the star forward was available in the 138-122 loss against the Atlanta Hawks. James, the four-time MVP, had 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

As the game was introduced by Ernie Johnson during the broadcast of "Inside the NBA," the former Houston Rockets point guard made his co-host laugh. Johnson ended his spiel about the game, and Smith joked about the stars' availability.

"They're better without them," Smith said.

Charles Barkley was heard to add something after the remarks made by Smith.

"They play faster," Barkley added.

That proved to be correct, as the Lakers outperformed the Celtics in the first two quarters. They reached halftime with the LA team in control with a 60-46 lead. Austin Reaves led the team with 19 points in the first half.

Exploring the possibility of the LA Lakers trading for Dejounte Murray

The LA Lakers are looking for answers this season. They've struggled mightily with the players they have and are looking to make changes. One of their trade targets is Dejounte Murray. Both the Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks have had talks regarding a potential trade.

According to sources, the Lakers do not have enough assets to make a trade for Murray. However, the team has set its eyes on trading for the one-time All-Star despite the lack of tradeable assets.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Lakers could go a different path if they aren't able to trade for Murray. The reporter said that LA could make a deal with the Brooklyn Nets and pursue versatile wings.

"Dejounte Murray is going to continue to emerge as the top target for the Lakers, from what I'm told. ... Another scenario to keep an eye on, players that the Lakers do have interest in I'm told, is three guys from the Nets: Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, Royce O'Neale," Charania said.

The LA Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference and are hoping to make changes to their personnel. Many believe that a trade could fix their current issues and improve their record.

