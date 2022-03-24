"Between him and Chet, I wanna see more when they work out" - Kevin Durant gives his take on NCAA star Jabari Smith and the 1st pick in the 2022 NBA draft

Auburn Tigers freshman forward Jabari Smith Jr. was one of the hottest names in college basketball all season.

He entered the year as a potential top-10 pick in the upcoming NBA draft and showcased remarkable versatility on both sides of the floor. The 6-foot-10 freshman dazzled scouts with his outside shooting and ability to hit tough shots with relative ease.

Although eighth-ranked Auburn's season ended Sunday in a shocking 79-61 upset loss to Miami, the versatile forward could be the first pick in the draft.

Smith's play has gotten the attention of NBA superstars, including Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. On "The ETCs with Kevin Durant," the Slim Reaper praised Smith, saying he's excited to watch the predraft process unfold:

"Love Jabari. Between him and (Gonzaga freshman) Chet (Holmgren) will be the No. 1 pick. I wanna see more when they work out."

Auburn Tigers freshman Jabari Smith solidly in NBA draft circles

As Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said in his podcast, both Smith and Chet Holmgren are serious contenders for the first pick in the NBA draft. There's an argument to be made that Jabari had one of the most impressive collegiate seasons of anyone this year. Smith will turn 19 years old in May, but the talent he's already shown has NBA front offices intrigued.

It will be interesting to see how Smith fares in private workouts and team interviews throughout the predraft process.

Smith, at 6-foot-10, has the ability to shoot from NBA range with relative ease. He averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals, while shooting 42.9%, including 42.0% from 3-point range.

Not only did Smith show the ability to be a dominant player on offense this year, but he showed passion and versatility as a defender. This will give NBA organizations the idea that he can develop into a two-way star.

Auburn, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest, finished 28-6. Miami (25-10), the No. 10 seed, upset Southern California and then Auburn in the first two rounds to make the school's fifth Sweet 16 appearance.

Holmgren's Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3), the top-ranked team in the nation, face 17th-ranked Arkansas (27-8) on Thursday in a West region semifinal in San Francisco, California. Arkansas is the No. 4 seed in the West, while Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed.

