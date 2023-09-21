“Big Baller Scam”: Fans mercilessly roast LaVar Ball for selling minimal Big Baller Brand Equipment worth $1850

LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of the Ball brothers and founder of the Big Baller Brand, is back. In an Instagram post, LaVar revealed the newest product he is selling - an exercise bar priced at $1850. The product which comes in two sizes is comprised of a set of three bars.

In the video, LaVar's son LiAngelo can be seen exercising on the black bar as LaVar explains the benefits of the equipment. The set is made for doing pull-ups and push-ups. LaVar has a reputation for selling ill-conceived products.

"You got guys who can benchpress 400 pounds, 300 pounds but hey, they cannot do two pullups. This is the real deal right here. So, you got to get this set up for $1850..."

Reactions to the product were harsh, with many being of the opinion that the set was highly overpriced. One person even called them 'big baller scam'.

Unothodox products from LaVar Ball's Big Baller brand

LaVar's Big Baller brand has a history of selling overpriced and low-quality products. When LaVar's firstborn son Lonzo Ball was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers, Big Baller Brand released his signature shoe dubbed the BBB ZO2. The sneaker was priced at a whopping $500.

Lonzo would later leave the brand and reveal that the shoes were not manufactured properly. He would go on to say he had to carry extra pairs of sneakers as they would rip when he played.

"Them ZO2s I was playing in, they was not ready. No one knows this, but D-Mo (Ball's manager) had a backpack, and he had an extra like four pairs of shoes in there because I had to switch them every quarter, because they would just rip." Lonzo said on the LightHarted podcast.

Earlier this month LaVar Ball went on social media and revealed the new sneakers he was selling. The shoes were ridiculed for their outrageous design.

LaVar remains unfazed and now seems to be going into exercise equipment. While LaVar might get trolled for his products, he remains unwavering in his quest to keep the Big Baller Brand alive, even if it's only on social media and news pages.