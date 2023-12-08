"Big milestone for our family": LeBron James gives emotional response to son Bronny's potential USC debut

LeBron James has a lot to celebrate as the LA Lakers are advancing past the New Orleans Pelicans to face the Indiana Pacers in the Finals of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament. However, his family could also be celebrating a personal victory for themselves concerning his son Bronny James.

While practicing with the USC Trojans basketball team several months ago, Bronny collapsed and was taken to the hospital. It was later revealed that he suffered a cardiac arrest as a result of a congenital heart condition.

Later on, his fans and more especially his family were able to breathe a sigh of relief as it was revealed that his heart condition could be treated. As he was going through treatment, another hopeful update was provided as it was revealed that he expects to suit up for USC this year.

Now, after the challenges that he has faced, his college debut is finally occurring. LeBron James was asked about it during the postgame press conference of their most recent win and here is what he said:

"Everything and more," LeBron said after a reporter asked what it would mean to see Bronny play. "I'm looking forward to that for sure. Super excited for that moment.

"One, I can't wait to just see him run out with his teammates and then once he checks into the game whenever that case may be you know it's going to be a big moment for our family. Obviously, it'll be a big moment for him. He can speak upon that once he decides he wants to talk but it's a big milestone for our family for sure." [7:00 minute mark]

LeBron James led the LA Lakers to a huge win in the In-Season semifinal

The Lakers were coming off a tight but controversial victory over the Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinal and they carried over their momentum to their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

LeBron James, who had 31 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds in the quarterfinal was looking to lead his team once again, and lead them he did as he put up another huge performance.

The 38-year-old star followed up his last game with 30 points, eight assists, and five rebounds to lead his team to a huge blowout win with a final score of 133-89. The next highest scorer on Lakers was Austin Reaves who had 17 points while Anthony Davis added 16 points and 15 rebounds.

They will be facing the Indiana Pacers in the In-Season Tournament Finals this weekend.

