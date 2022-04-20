"Big mistake in the Kobe relationship; Horrible mistake in both marriages" - Shaquille O'Neal opens up on his biggest regrets in life

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most accomplished basketball players in the history of the game. By the end of his Hall of Famer career, Shaq came to be known as one of the most dominant players to ever grace the court. The 50-year-old recently appeared on 'The Pivot Podcast', where he looked back on his journey to being an all-time great.

He stated that he didn't have any regrets in his life except for the broken relationships. The four-time NBA champion said:

"You just realize that just because things you do may make it seem like you're perfect, you're not perfect."

About the relationships, he said:

"Big mistake in the Penny relationship, big mistake in the Kobe relationship, horrible mistake in both marriages. Other than that I don't really dwell on a lot, but those things I really dwell on because one I know better and sometimes when you get, you know and I don't like to make excuses, but I had a lot going on, I was arrogant and I was dumb and sometimes when you do a lot of stuff, you don't want to work at stuff."

Shaquille O'Neal had a bittersweet relationship with both Kobe Bryant and Penny Hardaway. He played some of his best basketball alongside them, but attitude issues started to crop up, which in turn led to him turning away from both of them. Although he was able to sort things out with both of them later on, Shaq believes that if he had worked on them back then, things would have been different for him.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 24 years ago today was the last day of the Shaq & Penny era.



They were both just 24 years old and only played 3 seasons together. 24 years ago today was the last day of the Shaq & Penny era. They were both just 24 years old and only played 3 seasons together. https://t.co/j1U7kVOZSJ

Shaquille O'Neal shares what went wrong in his marriage

Foot Locker Three-Point Shootout

Shaquille O'Neal is a father of six children. He was married to Shaunie Nelson and the couple had four children together. Although their marriage collapsed, the four-time NBA champion did not put any blame on Nelson and stated that he was the one at fault for the failure of their marriage.

The creator of 'Basketball Wives' is now engaged to Keion Henderson, but the two still share a lovely bond. Speaking about what went wrong, Shaq said:

"“It was all me. We don’t need to talk about what I was doing, but I wasn’t protecting her and protecting those vows. Sometimes you live that double-life and get caught up. I’m not going to say it was her. It was all me.”

Shaquille O'Neal was one of the biggest superstars of his era. Apart from tearing up opponents on the court, Shaq was also pretty involved in showbiz. Amid all of this, he admitted that he failed to give time to his family and expressed his regret over that.

Bounce Mojo @BounceMojo Shaunie Nelson is an American television personality, businesswoman, philanthropist, and executive producer of numerous TV series. On December 26, 2002, O’Neal married Shaunie Nelson. bouncemojo.com/shaquille-onea… Shaunie Nelson is an American television personality, businesswoman, philanthropist, and executive producer of numerous TV series. On December 26, 2002, O’Neal married Shaunie Nelson. bouncemojo.com/shaquille-onea… https://t.co/K6cqVDzefi

At 50, Shaquille O'Neal still leads a busy life but finds time to look out for his close ones. He is one of the most renowned faces on television, but the humility he possesses to discuss all of this in front of a worldwide audience is truly commendable.

Edited by Diptanil Roy