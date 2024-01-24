"Big mistake.": Milwaukee Bucks take heat from Magic Johnson, former Lakers star questions coaching move

The Milwaukee Bucks moved on from Adrian Griffin, firing him on Tuesday in a move that surprised many, including former LA Lakers star and executive Magic Johnson. He shared a different take on how their roster moves are affecting their performance now.

The Bucks (30-13), who are second in the Eastern Conference, have had some journey midway through the season.

According to Magic, the roster moves that Milwaukee made over this summer have gravely affected the performance of the team. Over the summer, they traded for Damian Lillard in exchange for Jrue Holiday. With Lillard, their offense has improved, but their defense has taken a significant blow.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The five-time champion believes that letting Griffin go at this time in the season isn't the best move for the Bucks.

"I think the Bucks firing former Head Coach Adrian Griffin was a big mistake," Johnson tweeted. "It’s not his fault the Bucks traded their best on-ball defender, Jrue Holiday. They are not a good defensive team and are all-around too slow."

Expand Tweet

The Bucks' defense is 22nd in the league, which is a significant drop from last season, when Milwaukee finished fourth.

As the front office looks for a new head coach, Joe Prunty will serve as the interim head coach. This will be the third time that Prunty will be an interim head coach.

You might also be interested in reading this: Why did Milwaukee Bucks fire coach Adrian Griffin? Looking at Milwaukee's shocking decision

Doc Rivers reported to be the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks

According to reports, the top name that has emerged as a potential replacement for Adrian Griffin is Doc Rivers, who is working for ESPN as a broadcaster with Doris Burke and Mike Breen.

While Milwaukee is looking forward to meeting with Rivers, Jeff Van Gundy and Nate McMillan are also part of their targets. TNT's Chris Haynes reported about the Bucks' next plan moving forward.

"The Bucks, they are trying to zero in on Doc Rivers," Haynes said. "Two other names that I've been told that they plan to reach out to, Jeff Van Gundy and Nate McMillan. They are going after experienced coaches who have experience in dealing with star-level and superstar level players."

Expand Tweet

Rivers is coming off a three-year, head coaching job for the Philadelphia 76ers. He helped Joel Embiid win his first MVP award last season.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Who is Joe Prunty? Looking at Milwaukee Bucks interim coach amid Adrian Griffin getting fired

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!