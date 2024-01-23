Why did Milwaukee Bucks fire coach Adrian Griffin? Looking at Milwaukee's shocking decision

The Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Adrian Griffin after 43 games on Tuesday. This was a shocking blow for a team that is second in the Eastern Conference.

There have reportedly been many incidents where Griffin clashed with the team's different personalities. The defense has also been an issue all season and has regressed in recent weeks after showing signs of promise.

At the start of the season, Terry Stotts, his top assistant coach, resigned after an incident with Griffin. According to reports, the head coach yelled at him to join a coaching huddle. In a separate incident, big man Bobby Portis, a fan favorite, challenged him in the locker room after their In-Season Tournament semifinal loss to the Indiana Pacers.

There have been multiple reports that Griffin had a disconnect with his staff and a few players on the team. NBA insider Chris Mannix reported that star Giannis Antetokounmpo and a few other veterans have lost faith in him.

There isn't any clear indication about his firing, but the reported incidents could've played a role in his position with the Bucks (30-13).

This was Griffin's first year as a head coach. Before taking over in Milwaukee, he spent 15 seasons as an assistant coach for the Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, OKC Thunder and Toronto Raptors.

Who will be taking over the coaching job for the Milwaukee Bucks?

Joe Prunty will serve as the Milwaukee Bucks' interim head coach. Since 1996, he's been an NBA assistant coach, lending his services to the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks and the Bucks.

There have been reports that the team could pursue a new head coach soon. A name that has been linked to Milwaukee's job vacancy was Doc Rivers. He has 24 years of coaching experience and has won the title with the Boston Celtics in the 2007-08 season.

Rivers was previously removed from his position as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers after losing to the Celtics in the second round. He coached the Sixers for three seasons but never got past the second round.

The veteran head coach is currently lending his voice to ESPN as part of its broadcast team with Mike Breen and Doris Burke. However, Rivers could be back on the sidelines soon.

