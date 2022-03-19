"Big-time shot by a big-time player" - LeBron James gives his flowers to Russell Westbrook for his three-pointer that sent LA Lakers' contest against Toronto Raptors into OT

LeBron James had the best compliment to give Russell Westbrook on Friday. This came after the 33-year-old point guard made a crucial steal and clutch triple at the end of regulation time. It forced the LA Lakers' contest against the Toronto Raptors into overtime. The Lakers ended up outscoring their opponents 12-7 in the extra five-minute period to secure an important 128-123 win at the Scotiabank Arena.

Westbrook, who had missed a three-point shot with 12.5 seconds left in the game, came up with the big-time play after the Raptors inbounded the ball while leading the game 116-113. After forcing the turnover, Westbrook raced down the court to the right wing and made a contested jumper with 0.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter over Scottie Barnes. The Raptors went on to lose the game from thereon.

Speaking after the game, James complimented Russell Westbrook for his three-point shot that forced the game into overtime. He said:

"Big-time shot by a big-time player."

LeBron James scores 36 points, Russell Westbrook posts 10th season triple-double to give LA Lakers win over Toronto Raptors

It took a combined effort from LeBron James and Russell Westbrook to secure the win against the Raptors. Westbrook secured his 194th career triple-double and 10th of the season with a 22-point, 10-rebound and 10-assist statline. LeBron James scored 36 points on 15-of-26 shooting (57.7%) to halt the Lakers' three-game losing streak.

After the game, LeBron was asked what his mentality was as he looked to bring the Lakers back on to the winning path. He replied:

"Just try to do whatever it takes. I'm just having a lot of fun playing the game. It's not always about the wins and losses for me. It's about the joy. I know the season hasn't gone the way we would like it to go, but I'm having a blast just playing this game and be able to come out here in front of some of the best fans in the NBA. It was fun."

James' 36 points catapulted his scoring average to 29.7 ppg. He still trails Joel Embiid (30.0 ppg) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.8 ppg) in the race for the scoring title, but the 37-year-old is still very much in contention at this point. If James does go on to beat Giannis and Embiid, it would be the second time in his career that he wins the scoring title honor.

