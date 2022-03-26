“Biggest comment I’ve ever received in my life” - Michael Jordan on Larry Bird’s ‘God disguised as Michael Jordan’ comment

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in NBA history. Although he played in an era where friendships were a rarity, he managed to draw high praise from opposition players, including the great Larry Bird.

Bird was an outstanding scorer during his time, winning several three-point contests and was just as lethal with his off-hand. Ten of his 21 field-goal attempts in his famous 'left-handed game' were with his non-dominant hand, as he finished the game with 47 points.

While Bird was known as a terrific scorer, his trash-talking also made him popular. It is difficult to find a player he did not talk smack to, which is why his comments on Jordan were well-received by His Airness.

On the latest episode of the Icons Club podcast, which focused on the Magic Johnson and Bird rivalry, there was a mention of Larry Legend's comments on Jordan and how it was received. The Hick from French Lick said it was "God disguised as Michael Jordan" after the latter torched the Boston Celtics for 63 points in Game 2 of the 1986 Eastern Conference first-round bout.

Although the Celtics swept the Bulls in that series, Bird was in awe of Jordan's performance. Speaking on Bird's comments, His Airness said (From 47:25):

"When Bird gave me that comment, you know that was the biggest comment I've ever received in my life. And that was the type of respect that he gave me but we never really, I never really called him or embraced. It was that type of respect that, you know, I didn't have to talk to him. I want to maintain that competitive edge we had against each other."

Getting compliments from Bird is a big deal, and goes a long way in showing how much Jordan's ability was recognized. Jordan also sang high praises for Bird, calling him the greatest trash talker and mind-player of the game while also complimenting his work ethic.

Michael Jordan did not get the opportunity to return the favor to Larry Bird in the playoffs

Michael Jordan #45 in action against the Boston Celtics

Before the Detroit Pistons hammered Michael Jordan in the playoffs, Bird and the Celtics were responsible for his early exits in the playoffs. In his second and third playoff appearances, he faced the Celtics in the first round and got swept on both occasions. Despite having a 6-0 run in the NBA Finals, the Charlotte Hornets owner was 0-6 against Bird in the playoffs.

Larry Bird☘️ @LarryBirdDaily "If I had to choose a player to take a shot to save a game I'd choose Michael Jordan.. If I had to choose a player to take a shot to save my life... I'd take Larry Bird."



- Pat Riley "If I had to choose a player to take a shot to save a game I'd choose Michael Jordan.. If I had to choose a player to take a shot to save my life... I'd take Larry Bird."- Pat Riley https://t.co/lHKAzFyXmY

Although Bird played till the 1991-92 season, where Jordan won his second consecutive NBA title, they never met in the playoffs. MJ did not get the opportunity to exact revenge, the same way he did against the Pistons on his way to his first championship.

Throughout Jordan's six championship runs, he never met the Celtics in the postseason. Regardless, it is difficult to say if they could have stopped him at that point in his career.

