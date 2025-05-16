"Biggest disappointments in NBA history" - Kendrick Perkins ignites Knicks urgency ahead of clash with Jayson Tatum-less Celtics

The New York Knicks are on the verge of dethroning the defending champion Boston Celtics. Jalen Brunson and company are entering Friday's Game 6 matchup with a 3-2 series lead, and they also have the benefit of playing in front of their home crowd.

Aside from having these advantages, the Knicks also don't have to deal with Jayson Tatum, who is out for the rest of the series. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins pointed out that the situation is in total favor of New York.

Not only because they have all these advantages, but also because of the roster they have assembled.

"Forget just tonight," Perkins said. "If you don't win this series, period. This will be one of the biggest disappointments in NBA history."

Six-time NBA All-Star Tatum ruptured his Achilles tendon in Game 4 on Monday. The Celtics lost that game 121-113, putting them in a 3-1 hole.

Things looked dire for Boston as they entered Game 5 on Wednesday without their star. However, New York could not capitalize as the Celtics beat them 127-102 to cut the series deficit to 3-2.

Game 6 is set to take place on Friday at Madison Square Garden at 8 pm ET.

The Knicks had no answer for Derrick White and the Celtics' depth in Game 5

The Boston Celtics have one of the most stacked rosters in the league, and their depth was key to their victory on Wednesday. While Jayson Tatum's absence puts a dent in their title defense, it was not a problem against the Knicks in Game 5.

Derrick White stepped up to lead Boston, scoring a game-high 34 points on an efficient 9-for-16 shooting (7-for-13 on 3-pointers). It wasn't just White who stepped up to keep the Celtics from being eliminated.

2025 Sixth Man of the Year award winner Payton Pritchard came off the bench to add 17 points and five rebounds. Reserve center Luke Kornet also had a notable performance with 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds, but his most eye-catching contribution was his seven blocks.

2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown also helped lift the Celtics with his 26-point, 12-rebound double-double.

For New York, it was Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson who attempted to put Boston away. Hart scored a team-high 24 points while Brunson added 22. Karl Anthony-Towns added 19 points and eight boards, but it was not enough to secure the win.

