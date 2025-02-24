Bill Simmons co-signs on banning users with LeBron James and Michael Jordan-centric content from $384 billion Elon Musk's app 

NBA podcaster Bill Simmons co-signed on the idea of banning users who have a high percentage of LeBron James and Michael Jordan-centric content from Elon Musk's X platform. Simmons' podcast guest Ryen Russillo pitched the idea on the show's latest episode, released on Sunday.

The duo discussed the dialogue around James and Luka Doncic's pairing on the Lakers when Russillo came up with this idea. Critics online thought James held Doncic back after the Slovenian had a rough three-game stretch to begin his Lakers career.

However, Simmons and Russillo argued those takes. After presenting their points, Russillo said:

"I would say if 50% of your tweets are on LeBron or Jordan, you should just be banned from the platform."

Simmons co-signed on the idea, suggesting they would talk to $384 billion worth (Forbes) Musk about this:

"It's fair, we'll talk to Elon about it."

Listen to Simmons and Russillo's comments from the 33:42 mark

Elon Musk's X has rules and policies that can ban users from limiting content on some conversations if it violates its rules.

The LeBron James and Michael Jordan discourse has known no bounds on the platform. Fans of both legends have gone to lengths to create narratives on why one is better than the other and only one deserves the

Luka Doncic's three-game struggles paved the way for Michael Jordan fans to criticize LeBron James, suggesting his high usage rate and unwillingness to let go of his role as the floor general was the problem.

However, that likely wasn't the case. Doncic struggled with conditioning the first three games, coming off a near-two-month injury hiatus. He was also dealing with the shock of his abrupt trade from Dallas, where he envisioned himself playing for the rest of his NBA career.

Lakers rising star calls out Michael Jordan fans over LeBron James hate

LeBron James, 40, has played at a high level in his 22nd season. On Thursday, he dropped a 40-point game against the Portland Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back, leading the Lakers to a 110-102 win in tricky circumstances. At this point in his career, there's not much James has to prove to anyone.

After watching him put up this masterclass, the Lakers' rising star, Austin Reaves, had the same belief. However, according to Reaves if there's anyone who still thinks that James has something to prove, they are Michael Jordan fans. The Lakers guard shared his blunt thoughts regarding this, saying (via ESPN's Dave McMenamin):

"He really doesn’t have anything else to prove. And if people say he does, then they’re [Michael] Jordan fans."

Despite playing in different eras and carrying out different roles, the LeBron James-Michael Jordan GOAT debate has lived on and still dominates X. With James actively playing and adding to his accolades, the dialogue around it from both sides stayed afloat for several years.

