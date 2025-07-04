Blockbuster Four-Team Trade Prediction Lands LeBron James and Bronny James on Warriors, Sends Jimmy Butler to Suns 

The LeBron James trade buzz is at an all-time high following his agent Rich Paul's comments after the Lakers superstar opted into his $52.6 million player option on Sunday.

Paul clarified his high-profile client still intends to win championships and values a realistic chance. He thanked Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka for their eight-year partnership, which seemed like a parting message.

Since then, majority of the reporting has centered around James's potential departure. Insider Shams Charania reported James is "uncertain" about the Lakers' roster and that he won't mind finishing his career elsewhere. John Gambadoro's report suggested that the decision to part ways is mutual.

The LeBron James "whisperer," Brian Windhorst, also changed his stance on believing that this was just a tactic from James and his camp to force the Lakers to improve their roster to fit his timeline.

He even made the case that their relationship was heading to an end once LA acquired a new face for the franchise in Luka Doncic, trading James's longest-tenured teammate, Anthony Davis, without his knowledge.

With everyone firing up their trade machines, insider Kevin O'Connor proposed a blockbuster four-team trade idea between the Houston Rockets, LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, centered around LeBron James and Jimmy Butler.

O'Connor's ideal was a prediction regarding the Kevin Durant to Rockets trade, which is yet to be finalized and could see more teams involved. Here's what O'Connor pitched during Tuesday's episode of his podcast:

Rockets get

Kevin Durant

Warriors get

LeBron James

Bronny James

Suns get

Jimmy Butler

Lakers get

Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

O'Connor cited the Suns' reported interest in Jimmy Butler during the 2025 trade deadline. Butler ultimately landed in the Bay Area and signed a two-year deal, changing his stance on extending his stay in a different spot other than Phoenix.

Meanwhile, during the 2024 trade deadline, the Warriors pursued LeBron James, but the Lakers' superstar rejected the potential move. With James hinting at an LA exit, it won't be surprising to see him take a U-turn on his decision, provided the Warriors pull the plug on the Butler experiment with only a four-month sample size.

Cavs and Mavs betting favorites to land LeBron James

A hometown return for the second time for LeBron James could be on the cards. The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the first teams linked to James when speculation about his departure from the Lakers grew. Shortly, the Dallas Mavericks were also mentioned as a potential suitor.

According to BetUS NBA, the Cavaliers and the Mavericks are also betting favorites to land James. Cleveland is +200 while Dallas is close behind at +250. As per the latest rumor from ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Mavericks would only be interested in a buyout.

With James making $52.6 million, Dallas will lose several key role players, whom it can trade to upgrade their roster long-term with Cooper Flagg around. A buyout and a minimum deal signing wouldn't dent Dallas' flexibility.

