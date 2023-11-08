"Blud thinks she’s Bron" - Angel Reese imitating LeBron James' 'crown' game-intro against Buffaloes has fans mocking her

LSU star Angel Reese gained national attention this year during the NCAA March Madness tournament. In addition to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Reese’s play amazed both fans and analysts. In addition to her play earning her millions in NIL deals, it also put the spotlight on her heading into this season.

Now, as a senior, Reese is looking to go back-to-back as an NCAA champion before entering the WNBA draft. With the season underway, it’s no surprise that Reese has already gained attention, however, it wasn’t her play on-court that has gone viral.

During introductions for a recent game against the Colorado University Buffaloes, Reese went viral when a crown was placed upon her head. Fans were quick to compare Angel Reese to the one and only LeBron James, also known as King James.

Although Reese has not donned a similar moniker, the gesture was too close to comfort for many fans. As the video began to make its way around social media, Reddit users began to add in their reactions.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's March Madness rivalry last year

Last season, during the NCAA March Madness tournament, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark went highlight for highlight. Time after time, the two women made national headlines for their stellar play, landing them both on Sportscenter’s Top 10 as well.

While many believed Caitlin Clark would be able to carry the University of Iowa to a national title, Angel Reese and LSU played spoiler to those plans. When the pair clashed in the NCAA March Madness Final, it was Reese and LSU who emerged victorious.

Late in the game, Angel Reese caught the attention of cameras when she famously performed the John Cena ‘You Can’t See Me’ gesture toward Clark. The situation drew plenty of criticism for the LSU star; however, Clark didn’t have a problem with the situation.

Amid Reese receiving considerable criticism, Clark came out to defend her and her right to celebrate however she wanted. The comments caught many by surprise, and given the criticism that Reese was facing, they proved that the pair's on-court rivalry wasn't personal.

After a 92-78 loss to the Buffaloes, LSU will now look to bounce back with a win over Queens NC on Thursday as it looks to go back-to-back as NCAA champions. The feat, of course, hasn't been accomplished since the 2016 season, when UConn completed a historic four-peat.