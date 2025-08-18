Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes major Michael Jordan statement

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Aug 18, 2025 02:40 GMT
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doesn&rsquo;t hesitate making major Michael Jordan statement (Image Source: IMAGN)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doesn’t hesitate making major Michael Jordan statement (Image Source: IMAGN)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays made a special remark about NBA legend Michael Jordan. In a video uploaded by the Blue Jays on Instagram, Guerrero said he has Jordan's contact number. The video featured several Blue Jays players sharing the most famous contact on their phones.

Ad

While the 26-year-old first baseman has MJ's contact, he mentioned that he never got in touch with the NBA legend. Guerrero also said that he's yet to meet him.

Here's what Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had to say about Michael Jordan:

"Michael Jordan," Guerrero said about his most famous contact on his phone. "No, I never call him. I never text him. But, I know one day ... I'm going to meet him and maybe after that, I'm going to start calling him. He is the GOAT. The all time GOAT."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Michael Jordan's basketball card sets new auction record

Over the years, collecting cards started from being a simple hobby to becoming an expensive hobby. Some collectible cards have sold for over a million dollars. It appears that card collectibles won't be dying anytime soon, as Michael Jordan's basketball card recently set a new record for the highest-bidding card to sell in an auction.

Ad

The basketball card features both the late Kobe Bryant and Jordan. The card also has two NBA patches, one with the regular colorway and the other featuring a combination of white and gold.

To make the card more valuable, it has both their signatures on it. This card is known as the 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs.

According to sources, the bid is currently over $6 million. With the card's current value, it has already set a new record. The previous record was held by Luka Doncic's 2018 Panini National Treasures Logoman card, which sold for $3.2 million.

About the author
Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Twitter icon

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications