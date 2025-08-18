Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes major Michael Jordan statement

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays made a special remark about NBA legend Michael Jordan. In a video uploaded by the Blue Jays on Instagram, Guerrero said he has Jordan's contact number. The video featured several Blue Jays players sharing the most famous contact on their phones.While the 26-year-old first baseman has MJ's contact, he mentioned that he never got in touch with the NBA legend. Guerrero also said that he's yet to meet him. Here's what Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had to say about Michael Jordan:&quot;Michael Jordan,&quot; Guerrero said about his most famous contact on his phone. &quot;No, I never call him. I never text him. But, I know one day ... I'm going to meet him and maybe after that, I'm going to start calling him. He is the GOAT. The all time GOAT.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMichael Jordan's basketball card sets new auction recordOver the years, collecting cards started from being a simple hobby to becoming an expensive hobby. Some collectible cards have sold for over a million dollars. It appears that card collectibles won't be dying anytime soon, as Michael Jordan's basketball card recently set a new record for the highest-bidding card to sell in an auction.The basketball card features both the late Kobe Bryant and Jordan. The card also has two NBA patches, one with the regular colorway and the other featuring a combination of white and gold. To make the card more valuable, it has both their signatures on it. This card is known as the 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs.According to sources, the bid is currently over $6 million. With the card's current value, it has already set a new record. The previous record was held by Luka Doncic's 2018 Panini National Treasures Logoman card, which sold for $3.2 million.