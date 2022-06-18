"To see how he responded at the end of the game... I'm just lucky when I showed up he was here!" - Bob Myers opens up on extremely emotional moment involving Steph Curry late in Game 6

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors secured another championship after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Multiple moments stood out from the celebration, but one in particular caught the attention of Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers.

Once it became clear that the Warriors were going to win the game, Steph Curry was filled with a rush of emotion. He shared a big embrace with his father, who was sitting courtside, and was seen with tears of joy as the clock ran out to the final buzzer.

During a radio interview the day after the win, Bob Myers brought up this moment as one of his favorites. For him, he is incredibly thankful Steph Curry was with the organization when he took over in the front office.

"What about Curry? To see him tearing up...I'll never forget that. To see how he responded at the end of the game and to give him a big hug at the end, I'm just lucky when I showed up he was here!"

95.7 The Game @957thegame



"What about Curry? To see him tearing up...I'll never forget that. To see how he responded at the end of the game and to give him a big hug at the end, I'm just lucky when I showed up he was here!"



(via Warriors Pres and GM Bob Myers:"What about Curry? To see him tearing up...I'll never forget that. To see how he responded at the end of the game and to give him a big hug at the end, I'm just lucky when I showed up he was here!"(via @MorningRoast957 Warriors Pres and GM Bob Myers:"What about Curry? To see him tearing up...I'll never forget that. To see how he responded at the end of the game and to give him a big hug at the end, I'm just lucky when I showed up he was here!"(via @MorningRoast957)

Steph Curry is the foundational piece to the Golden State Warriors dynasty

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

It takes multiple different factors to build a dynasty, but there is one piece that can make or break a team reaching this status. That being the star player. The Bulls had Jordan, the Lakers had Magic, the Celtics had Bird, and the Warriors have Steph Curry.

Bob Myers is right to point out how important it was for Steph Curry to be in Golden State. Without his rise to stardom following a rocky start to his career, the Warriors are not where they are now. Guys like Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr are vital as well, but Curry is the piece that everything else revolves around.

Of all their titles, this is the one where Steph Curry showed how invaluable he is to the Warriors organization. Through six games, he averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

In the series clicher, Curry erupted for 34 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals. Following his stellar play, Curry finally secured the Finals MVP that has eluded him in previous years.

Few players have been able to carry a franchise the way Curry has with the Warriors. Along with revolutionizing the game with his three-point shooting, he is the face of a brand of basketball that has allowed countless players to plug in and thrive. He continues to build a case for being one of the ten greatest players in league history.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far