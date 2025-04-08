Bob Myers’ past endorsement of Nikola Jokic fuels rumors of ex-Warriors exec potentially replacing Calvin Booth as Nuggets GM

Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers shifted careers from executive to analyst in 2023. However, he could again assume the GM role with a different Western Conference contender — the 2023 NBA champions Denver Nuggets.
On Tuesday, Denver's front office made the shocking decision to fire GM Calvin Booth and coach Mike Malone, with only three games left in the regular season schedule.
Forbes' Evan Sidery linked Myers to the Nuggets by recalling a glowing endorsement the former GM made regarding Nikola Jokic.
"One name to keep an eye on as it relates to the Nuggets’ vacant GM opening: Bob Myers. Building a contender around Nikola Jokic could intrigue Myers to return," Sidery tweeted.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The basis for this is Myers' comment, saying that if he had to build a winning team, he'd do it around Jokic.
Myers is one of the most successful general managers in recent memory. He first stepped into that role during the 2011-12 season, just before the Warriors' title runs.
He has four championships (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022) and was awarded the Executive of the Year in 2015 and 2017.
In June 2023, when his contract expired, he opted not to re-sign a new one. Two months later, he was announced as a part of ESPN's "NBA Countdown" as a studio analyst.
Also read: NBA analyst drops bombshell on Nuggets' Mike Malone and Calvin Booth's ongoing rift: "They talked behind each other's back"
Bob Myers hailed Nikola Jokic as a one-of-one type of player earlier this season
On a November episode of ESPN's "NBA Countdown," Malika Andrews, Kendrick Perkins, Brian Windhorst and Bob Myers discussed Nikola Jokic's performance and impact.
Perkins said that Jokic was having the best season of his career. However, he also questioned whether he had the best pieces to help him win another title. This question prompted Myers to reply.
He said it would be a "travesty" if Jokic finished his career with only one title, considering his elite talent. He then referred to his experience as a GM, saying that the Denver Nuggets likely have the same appreciation for Jokic as he did with Steph Curry.
However, he reiterated that Denver needs to maximize his window.
"There's a pressure because you have this player for, you hope at least 10 years," Myers said (Timestamp: 3:02). "When I was with the Warriors, I felt like you're lucky to have this guy. You have to win championships because these guys do not come along once every 30, 40, however 50 years.
"They don't come along in your organization so when they are there, you have to say, 'we have to do it now.' Because there ain't gonna be another Jokic in this league."
With Calvin Booth gone, the Nuggets will search for a new GM. Bob Myers, who has experience building a title-winning squad, would be an excellent choice. He could maximize Jokic's prime as he did with Curry.
Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.