“Curry has this instinct what I saw with Jordan, where anytime he has the ball, you think it’s going to go in” - Bobby Marks ranks Steph Curry ahead of LeBron James as the second-best player of all-time

When the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last month, many agreed it was a legacy win for Steph Curry. With four rings and now a Finals MVP under his belt, debates ensued about the sharpshooting guard being one of the 10 greatest players ever.

On top of being a multi-time champion, Curry is also the greatest 3-point shooter ever, the face of a dynasty, a two-time MVP, and an eight-time All-Star. Securing the Finals MVP that had eluded him was the finishing touch on his Hall of Fame resume.

While most are considering Curry in their top 10 now, ESPN's Bobby Marks took things a step further. He feels the Warriors star has passed LeBron James as the second-greatest player ever, saying:

"I actually think Steph Curry is the second-greatest player of all time, right behind Michael Jordan. Curry has this instinct what I saw with Jordan, where anytime he has the ball, you think it's going to go in. ... I would put Curry ahead of LeBron James right now as far as that No. 2 guy."

Should Steph Curry be ranked ahead of LeBron James?

While a case can be made for Curry being in the top 10 now, to say he should be ahead of James is a bit of a stretch. There's no denying that James has had his shortcomings in the postseason, but there are multiple factors that cement him in the spot behind Michael Jordan.

The biggest thing that should keep Lebron ahead of Curry is longevity. From Day One to Year 20, James has been one of the NBA's top talents. Curry is in the same tier now, but the early parts of his career were riddled with injuries, and some doubted if he'd ever stay healthy enough to be a difference-maker.

Another thing to consider is individual impact. There have been multiple occasions when James has carried a lackluster supporting cast deep in the playoffs simply because of his greatness. Who can forget when he dragged a lowly Cavaliers team all the way to the 2007 NBA while still in his early 20s?

Curry has seen great success but also stumbled into a great situation. While the Warriors' dynasty is centered around him, multiple pieces were added alongside him to elevate the group. It's also worth noting that when those pieces were missing, Golden State was a borderline playoff team.

Curry is without a doubt one of the greatest NBA players ever, but it's hard to put him above James at this point.

