Bobby Marks turned into Nostradamus as he correctly predicted the Celtics' trade of Jrue Holiday 24 hours before

Jrue Holiday's trade to the Boston Celtics created ripples in the NBA circuit ahead of the start of the 2023-24 preseason. Predicting the future was ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Marks did a Nostradamus by foretelling that the former Milwaukee Bucks defensive presence would stay in the East and join the trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis.

Soon after, the proclamation came true, as the Portland Trail Blazers shipped their acquisition in return for Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, Golden State Warriors' 2024 first-round pick and Milwaukee Bucks’ 2029 first-round pick 24 hours later.

Speaking to Sirius XM earlier, Marks touched on Holiday's future with the Blazers.

"The Celtics could trade for him, if you can trade Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams.

"Boston certainly is an interesting place just because they have all those draft assets, but are they comfortable paying him $40 million when you already have Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum?"

However, it looks like the Celtics are leaving no stone unturned to surround their superstar duo with the right pieces to win the championship.

After falling short twice in as many seasons, Boston will now believe they have a roster that could take them the distance by adding Holiday to the mix.

Jrue Holiday's addition confirms that the Boston Celtics are taking the 'win-now' route

After the Milwaukee Bucks pulled off the biggest trade of the season by linking up Damian Lillard with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Boston Celtics wasted no time in swooping in for Jrue Holiday, even if it cost them some draft capital.

Earlier, Boston sent out their former Defensive Player of the Year Marucs Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies, and added Porzingis. Holiday is a fair replacement for the veteran and is also an upgrade, considering his offensive prowess.

Last season, Jrue Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.4 assists from 67 games. In his three seasons with the Bucks, he propped up 18.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

The move also gives the Celtics a formidable starting lineup, and, on paper, they have the best six-man rotation in the league so far.

Despite concerns about depth and health, the team has Derrick White, Holiday, Brown, Tatum, Porzingis and Al Horford — players capable of changing the tide of the contest at any given point in a quarter.

The win-now approach they have opted for makes them favorites to make a deeper run this season.