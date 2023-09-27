Damian Lillard trade to Milwaukee Bucks: Which players were involved? Full details for blockbuster trade

The Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers have sensationally agreed on a deal that lands Damian Lillard next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that it's a three-team deal involving other top names like Deandre Ayton and Jusuf Nurkic.

The Phoenix Suns have received Nurkic, while Ayton will move to the Trail Blazers as part of the trade. The Bucks have surprisingly moved on from Jrue Holiday, who recently said he wanted to retire with the team. Here are the full trade details as reported by Wojnarowski:

Detailed transaction of Damian Lillard's trade to Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks: Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers: Deandre Ayton, Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, 2029 1st round pick (via Milwaukee), unprotected MIL swap rights in 2028 and 2030.

Phoenix Suns: Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

The Bucks have swooped in out of nowhere in the scenario. ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported about their interest just a day ago. For the last week, it was the Toronto Raptors who were in the front seat to acquire Lillard.

With this sensational deal, the Bucks have presumably also changed Giannis Antetokounmpo's non-committal stance to sign an extension.