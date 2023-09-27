Following Damian Lillard trade, betting $1000 on Milwaukee Bucks to yield $3750 profit in 2023-24 championship odds

The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired Damian Lillard in a blockbuster move, which has now significantly put them ahead in the oddsmakers' books as title contenders. The Bucks are now +375 favorites to win the 2023-24 championship.

Here's how the odds for the top 5 teams, as per Caesars Sportsbook, look following Lillard's sensational trade to Milwaukee:

Bucks +375

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nuggets +425

Celtics +500

Suns +550

Warriors +1000

These odds mean that a $1000 bet on the Bucks to win it all could yield a profit of $3750. The Bucks weren't in the top two until the Lillard trade. The Nuggets and Celtics were the oddsmakers' favorites, but that all changes now. The combination of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard has put the league on notice, giving the Bucks the undisputable push to become NBA champions for the second time in three years.

Milwaukee Bucks stun the NBA after emerging as winners in Damian Lillard sweepstakes

The Bucks acted quickly on the trade unlike other rival suitors like the Miami Heat, Lillard's preferred destination, and the Toronto Raptors, the rumored frontrunners to land him the last couple of days. ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported the Bucks' interest in Lillard only a day ago.

Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the trade on Thursday, September 27th, sending the NBA world into a frenzy.