  • "Bol Bol aint doing that" - Shaquille O'Neal reverses Victor Wembanyama's Bol Bol comparisons after spectacular All-Star moment

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Feb 17, 2025 04:28 GMT
NBA: All Star Game-Kennys Young Stars at Chucks Global Stars - Source: Imagn
Victor Wembanyama shines in All-Star Game debut- Image: Imagn

Victor Wembanyama made his debut in the All-Star Game on Sunday, playing for Charles Barkley’s Global Stars. While he impressed on his own, the TNT broadcast made several comparisons between him and Phoenix Suns’ Bol Bol, noting their similar tall, lean builds.

O’Neal had mentioned that although Bol Bol shares a similar skillset to Wembanyama, he simply doesn’t put in the same effort.

However, those comparisons were quickly dismissed as Wembanyama wowed the crowd with a stunning spin move on fellow first-time All-Star Tyler Herro, finishing with a dunk during the game against Kenny Smith’s Young Stars.

This move prompted Shaquille O'Neal to tell Reggie Miller:

“Bol Bol ain’t doing all that.”
Later in the game, Wembanyama showcased his defensive skills, blocking a shot by former No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham.

Miller then said:

“That’s right. Now, Bol Bol ain’t doing that!”

Wembanyama finished the game with six points, four rebounds, a steal and a block in the 41-32 win over the Young Stars.

In the championship game, Wembanyama ended with a team-high 11 points and had the only block, but the Global Stars were defeated by Shaq’s OGs, losing 41-25.

Victor Wembanyama vs Bol Bol: Who’s taller?

Both Victor Wembanyama and Bol Bol are among the tallest players in the NBA, each standing at an impressive 7-foot-3. Wembanyama, the current Rookie of the Year, is in his second season with the San Antonio Spurs, while Bol Bol is in his sixth season, playing for the Phoenix Suns.

However, they’re not the tallest players in the league. That title goes to Zach Edey, the rookie from the Memphis Grizzlies, who stands at 7-4. Edey also boasts the second-longest wingspan in the league at 7-11.

Wembanyama holds the distinction of having the longest wingspan in the league at 8 feet, while Bol Bol ranks fifth with a 7-8 wingspan.

While Wembanyama and Bol Bol are close in height, Wembanyama has certainly been the more successful of the trio. Not only is he the reigning Rookie of the Year, but he’s also considered the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year.

So far this season, Wembanyama has averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.8 blocks in 46 games. In comparison, Bol Bol has averaged 6.0 ppg and 2.7 rpg, while Edey has averaged 9.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg and 1.2 swats per contest.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
