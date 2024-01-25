"Bol Bol is lazy as f**k"- Shaquille O'Neal doubles down on Victor Wembanyama take throwing in a new spin on Suns center

Critics love to compare current players in the league, and Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to it. It's been known that he believes Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol can do everything that San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is capable of doing. Now, he's shared a new angle on his take, criticizing the Suns center.

Bol has been in the NBA since the 2019-20 season but hasn't fully developed as a player. He wasn't highly drafted and has often been overlooked by the teams that he's played for.

As for Wemby, many are expecting a significant impact from him as he was the top pick in the 2023 NBA draft. The Spurs center has been excellent as a rookie and many are in awe of what he can do.

Both centers are over 7 feet tall and have similarities in how they play. This has caused fans, as well as O'Neal, to make comparisons of them. Earlier this season, he said he wasn't surprised with Wemby's ability since Bol was the first to do everything the French center could do in the league.

This time, he shared an interesting take, criticizing Bol.

"I am comparing, and Wemby wants it more," O'Neal said. "Bol Bol is lazy as f***. But Bol Bol can do everything Wemby can do and even a little better. Dribble behind the back, shoot the 3, nice handle, the floater game. He's just lazy.

"Again, I'm not saying Bol Bol is better, I'm saying he was the first 7-5 guy to do that."

It is hard for Bol to unlock his full potential as he's only played 7.2 minutes this season in 12 games for the Suns.

Shaquille O'Neal advises Bol Bol

Receiving advice from a Hall of Fame player is priceless. After criticizing Bol Bol's lack of effort, Shaquille O'Neal offered a piece of advice that could help the center. According to Shaq, Bol should act like he wants to be better than Wemby and the rest of the league.

O'Neal pointed out that there are NBA players who are simply happy to be playing. However, he wants Phoenix's reserve center to play and make a difference.

He ended his advice by saying he's happy that young players are getting paid to play the sport they love. But his advice is that there's always more to it and that players, specifically Bol, shouldn't stop from improving.

The Suns center is averaging 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds this season. As he's playing for a contending team, it could be difficult for him to earn playing time in the second half of the season.

