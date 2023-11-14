Bol Bol's baby mama Mulan Hernandez allegedly had her teeth shattered by EMF owner's ex-girlfriend

Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol's girlfriend, Mulan Hernandez, has been in the news for having her teeth broken after being caught in the crossfire of a jealous ex-lover.

Dessy Raye, the alleged ex-girlfriend of an EMF owner, reportedly followed Mulan and the EMF owner and blocked their car in rage, after feeling scorned.

Dessy allegedly accelerated and knocked off the car door, which hit Mulan in the mouth and shattered her teeth. The incident unfolded as Dessy was in a warpath of revenge for her loss. Despite Mulan's innocence of their breakup, she became an unfortunate casualty.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This is indeed a story of envy and revenge, with Dessy's actions escalating to a criminal level. According to some reports, there are legal actions being prepared against Dessy, and Mulan Hernandez would seek justice through the court.

Mulan's relationship with Bol Bol has remained private, and the couple has been rumored to have a child together. There is no confirmation that Bol Bol and Mulan Hernandez broke up. However, the fact that Mulan is with the EMF owner puts the writing on the wall.

Mulan Hernandez and her relationship with Bol Bol

Mulan Hernandez, 22, is an American entrepreneur and Instagram model. She was born on January 30, 2001, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and gained fame through engaging content on her Instagram account with half a million followers.

Hernandez is of mixed ethnicity and resides in Houston, Texas. Her social media career began with lifestyle and modeling posts, leading to an endorsement from Fashion Nova. She also owns a vacation rental space. Hernandez completed her education at Walnut Hills High School and then went to Georgia State University.

Bol Bol is reportedly dating Mulan Hernandez. They were rumored to have broken up in 2022 due to cheating allegations, though neither confirmed it.

Hernandez's net worth is estimated at $400,000, primarily from her successful social media presence and earnings from her vacation rental spaces. Her TikTok account has also taken off, where she posts lip-syncs, dances and fashion tips.

Mulan's younger brother was murdered in early 2022, and her father passed away in the same year.