Bol Bol’s ex-girlfriend Mulan Hernandez looks carefree as she enjoys boat day in Bahamas

Bol Bol and his ex-girlfriend Mulan Hernandez recently received media attention as she accused the NBA player of being a cheater through her Instagram Live. Later on, she was also in the news after it was reported that Dessy Rae had broken her teeth after she spotted Hernandez with her ex-girlfriend.

After all this negative media attention, it seems like Hernandez is in the process of healing and is doing so in style. Right now, she is in The Bahamas, enjoying Nassau.

The Instagram model posted an IG Story of herself relaxing on a boat. Here is the image that Hernandez shared on her social media account.

While Bol and Hernandez's relationship remained mostly private, indications that they were splitting up became apparent after she called him out live, and it became clear after she was spotted with Dessy Rae's ex.

Which team is Bol Bol playing for now?

Despite seeing limited action throughout his NBA career, Bol Bol has become widely popular with fans. Part of his popularity is because he has occasionally shown flashes of unbelievable athleticism despite his 7-foot-2 stature. The fact that he is the son of Manute Bol also contributes to his fame.

He signed with the Phoenix Suns in the offseason but so far, has only played four games and averaged two minutes per contest. He made the only field goal he attempted this season and has only contributed one block and one rebound. Bol also has two turnovers this season.

The lack of playing time might be surprising since he played in 70 games for the Orlando Magic last season, the most he's ever played since joining the NBA. In those 70 games, he started in 33 of them.

Due to his increased usage in the 2022-23 season, he enjoyed career highs across the board with 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while averaging 21.5 minutes of action.

