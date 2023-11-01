“His name is Bol Bol”: Shaquille O’Neal downplays Victor Wembanyama hype, compares him to 7’2” Orlando Magic discard

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is not getting too caught up with the hype surrounding San Antonio Spurs rookie big man Victor Wembanyama. The four-time league champion said what "Wemby" can do is similar to that of former Orlando Magic player Bol Bol.

Shaq reacted to what fellow Basketball Hall-of-Famer Reggie Miller said during the game between the Spurs and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, that the NBA has not seen a player like Wembanyama before.

The "Big Diesel" said on "NBA on TNT":

“Y’all act like you never seen a guy like [Victor Wembanyama] before. Yes you have. His name is Bol Bol. And I stand on what I said.”

Shaq explained that Wembanyama is not the only seven-footer who has the agility and handle on the court as Bol Bol also possesses that. What separates the Spurs rookie from the now Phoenix Suns player, however, Shaq said, is that the former is doing it more consistently.

Wembanyama has been steady in his first three games prior to the Suns game, averaging 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks for the 1-2 Spurs. Selected with the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA rookie draft, the young 19-year-old French player is being groomed as the cornerstone in San Antonio as the team makes its way back to league respectability.

Bol Bol, for his part, has only played one game with Phoenix prior to Tuesday’s match. The 7-foot-2 center played 70 games for Orlando last season, finishing with averages of 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

Wembanyama was excited to face off with “favorite player” Kevin Durant for the first time

San Antonio Spurs top rookie pick Victor Wembanyama was thrilled heading into his first NBA match against Kevin Durant, one of his favorite players growing up.

Following their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, “Wemby” shared to the media how Durant has always impressed him on the offensive end as he is tough to guard.

Wembanyama said:

"I like the fact that for years and years, nobody found a way to guard him really, consistently. This is probably the reason why he was one of my top favorite players ever."

Wembanyama did well in his first showdown against his idol, leading the Spurs to a come-from-behind 115-114 victory. He finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in 28 minutes.

Durant, meanwhile, had 26 points, seven assists and two steals in 37 minutes of play.