Bombshell report predicts OKC Thunder owners to sell franchise after becoming NBA champions

Just a few weeks ago, the OKC Thunder reached the NBA's summit by winning the 2025 title. The team's ascent to success has been the talk of the town among fans but, if a new report is to be believed, the Thunder will soon be making headines for another reason.

According to Berry Tramel of the TULSA WORLD, the ownership group of the Thunder could be enticed by a number of factors to sell the team within the next few years.

"A source close to Thunder Chairman Clay Bennett told the Tulsa World that the rising value of NBA franchises makes it likely that the Thunder's partners will want to sell soon," Tramel wrote in an article published on Wednesday. "Apart from bringing an NBA franchise to their home state, the owners have 'achieved the ultimate goal,' winning the O'Brien Trophy."

Tramel went on to clarify that the timetable for a potential sale hasn't been pinned down just yet.

"'Soon' is a variable. The owners could wait until the Thunder's new $1 billion arena opens in 2028, which will be another landmark event for the franchise, city and state," Tramel added.

Back in 2006, Bennett's group Professional Basketball Club LLC bought the the Seattle SuperSonics and Seattle Storm franchises from Basketball Club of Seattle, which was headed by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.

The Sonics franchise relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008, and in the 17 years that followed, the new Thunder team would make the Western Conference Finals five time and reach the NBA Finals twice.

With a young team led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finally winning the NBA championship, the ownership group of the Thunder would have much incentive to sell the team, given that its valuation has gone up following the title conquest.

"I will never forget celebrating with you all": Former OKC Thunder player pens tribute for team after NBA title victory

For now, the Thunder organization continues to revel in their championship win. On Wednesday, a longtime player of the franchise posted a heartfelt tribute to the Thunder on social media.

In an Instagram post, Nick Collison — who spent 14 years with the franchise before transitioning to a front office role — expressed his delight in OKC's victory.

"Im so happy for Oklahoma City. I will never forget celebrating with you all. So much joy in the streets. The building was electric for those games," Collison wrote. "The city has been with us since day 1. You earned that parade! Can’t wait to see you all again next year!"

Given the team's camaraderie, youth, and playoff experience, Collison's wish of a championship parade in 2026 may very well come to fruition.

