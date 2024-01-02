"Book got the hardest shoe out": Kyle Kuzma bows down to Devin Booker's sneaker game inspired by 'Jordan 1's'

Devin Booker's new Book 1s have received high praise from NBA players. The shoe is inspired by MJ's Jordan 1 Shattered Backboard colorway and features an orange and black color scheme. The Air Jordan 1 is widely considered to be the sneaker that changed collecting forever. It was Michael Jordan's first signature shoe and was released in 1985.

Kyle Kuzma took to X to share his appreciation of Booker's new Book 1s:

"Book got the hardest shoe out."

The Air Jordan 1 is a classic sneaker that has been retroed and reimagined in countless ways over the years, but the Shattered Backboard colorway is particularly iconic.

The sleek, exquisite design, created by Peter Moore, has only gotten more timeless. The shoe's popularity has only increased with time, and it's now the most popular sneaker of today, with many different versions produced in the last decade.

Devin Booker's Book 1s are a nod to the Shattered Backboard colorway, one of the shoe's most sought-after versions.

The orange and black color scheme refers to the uniform Michael Jordan wore during an exhibition game in Italy in 1986, during which he shattered the backboard with a dunk.

Devin Booker's Nike Book 1: What we know so far

The first piece in Devin Booker's signature series with Nike is the Nike Book 1, marking Booker's official entry into the brand's family.

The spring of 2024 will see the arrival of the shoe design, which combines performance usefulness with lifestyle aesthetics. The shoe evokes Booker's traditional style of play, which places a strong emphasis on game mastery.

The Nike Book 1 has attributes that support underfoot responsiveness, cushioning and lateral stability. Its construction includes a workwear-inspired canvas, twill, genuine leather and textured suede, offering sufficient durability for wear on and off the court.

The shoe is expected to be priced at $150 and arrive via Nike SNKRS and select retailers. The Nike Book 1 signature shoe is slated to arrive this spring season in four colorways.

Booker first unveiled a limited-edition Kobe 1 Protro colorway in 2018 and then his own Air Force 1. Expect each D Book 1 to have a unique story, even though no leaked images or the initial set of specific hues have appeared.