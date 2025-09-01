“Boost my already ridiculous ego”: Anthony Edwards’ 38yo ex Ayesha Howard posts empowering message to prove age is just number ahead of special day

Anthony Edwards' ex, Ayesha Howard, shared an empowering message with her Instagram followers. The social media influencer and mother of two talked about her age, and the motivation she gets from encouraging comments on her looks.

She posted her message on her story on Monday.

"I will be 38yrs old this year my son will be 10 and my girl will turn a year old. When i see comments like she's pushing 40 while still top-tier, it really boost my already ridiculous ego!" Howard wrote.

Ayesha Howard shares an empowering message on her IG story. (Credits: @little.ms.golden/IG)

Howard shares a daughter with the Timberwolves star. Her birth sparked drama as Howard filed a lawsuit in California to get child support from Edwards. However, the guard and his legal team filed a separate suit to bring the case back to Georgia.

The court in California decided that the case will be handled in Georgia, and Howard had no grounds to object it. The legal battle brought out many details of Edwards' relationship with her.

He asked for a paternity test, and it proved that he was the father of the child. Howard also shares a son with popular rapper Lil Baby, who is also from Georgia.

Anthony Edwards enjoys China tour with his girlfriend amid ongoing legal battle with ex Ayesha Howard

Anthony Edwards enjoyed his China tour with his girlfriend, Jeanie Robel, also known as Shannon Jackson. The Timberwolves star visited the country last week as part of a star-studded roster for an Adidas promotional tour.

Robel shared pictures from the tour on her TikTok account, including her visit to the Great Wall of China with her beau. In one picture, Edwards featured his new AE 2s hanging around his neck while holding his girlfriend's hand.

Edwards and Jenie Robel in China. (Credits: @coutureinc/TikTok)

Edwards shares a daughter, Aislynn, with Robel. While he maintains a constant presence in Aislynn's life, he is estranged to his other daughter. Ayesha Howard and Edwards' daughter, Aubri Summers, was born last October. However, the All-Star guard has not been seen visiting or spending time with her.

Edwards claimed in August that Howard demanded $500,000 from him and asked him to issue a public apology amid their legal battle over child support.

